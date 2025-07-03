Prince William shares heartfelt message after Diogo Jota’s sudden passing

Prince William has expressed his “deep sadness” in a heartfelt tribute to Liverpool star Diogo Jota, following a personal tragedy that struck the footballer’s family.
On Thursday, the footballer lost his life in a car crash alongside his brother, Andre Silva, after their car went off a road near Zamora in Spain.
William, who is a passionate football fan and patron of the Football Association (FA), took to his social media to share his sadness at the great loss.
"As part of the footballing family, I am deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Diogo Jota and his brother," he wrote.
William added, “Our thoughts are with his family, friends, and all who knew him @LFC @Wolves. W."
As per Spain’s Guardia Civil, the vehicle a Lamborghini veered off the road in the municipality of Cernadilla due to a sudden tyre blowout while overtaking.
In a statement shared with the BBC, the Guardia Civil confirmed, "The information we have so far is that the car, which was a Lamborghini, was in a road traffic accident and left the road due to a tyre blowout while overtaking.”
To note, Jota contributed to Liverpool’s title-winning season in 2024/25, netting six times across 26 matches and he joined the Reds in 2020 following a £45m transfer from Wolverhampton Wanderers.