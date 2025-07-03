Prince William shares heartfelt message after Diogo Jota’s sudden passing


Prince William has expressed his “deep sadness” in a heartfelt tribute to Liverpool star Diogo Jota, following a personal tragedy that struck the footballer’s family.

On Thursday, the footballer lost his life in a car crash alongside his brother, Andre Silva, after their car went off a road near Zamora in Spain.

William, who is a passionate football fan and patron of the Football Association (FA), took to his social media to share his sadness at the great loss.

"As part of the footballing family, I am deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Diogo Jota and his brother," he wrote.

William added, “Our thoughts are with his family, friends, and all who knew him @LFC @Wolves. W."

As per Spain’s Guardia Civil, the vehicle a Lamborghini veered off the road in the municipality of Cernadilla due to a sudden tyre blowout while overtaking.

In a statement shared with the BBC, the Guardia Civil confirmed, "The information we have so far is that the car, which was a Lamborghini, was in a road traffic accident and left the road due to a tyre blowout while overtaking.”

To note, Jota contributed to Liverpool’s title-winning season in 2024/25, netting six times across 26 matches and he joined the Reds in 2020 following a £45m transfer from Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Read more : Royal
Pippa Middleton misses moment at Wimbledon despite Princess Kate’s effort
Pippa Middleton misses moment at Wimbledon despite Princess Kate’s effort
The Princess of Wales was joined by her daughter, Princess Charlotte, and her sister, Pippa Matthews last year
Prince William shares personal update after Kate’s post cancer confession
Prince William shares personal update after Kate’s post cancer confession
The Princess of Wales underwent a preventive chemotherapy last year after being diagnosed with cancer
Royal Family drops striking photos from Queen Letizia latest engagement
Royal Family drops striking photos from Queen Letizia latest engagement
Queen Letizia of Spain welcomes high-profile delegation at Palace for a special meeting
Princess Leonor shines in grand return to Spain after six-month naval training
Princess Leonor shines in grand return to Spain after six-month naval training
The Princess of Asturias, Leonor, arrives in Spain after nearly six months of naval training, which began in January
Queen Letizia revives stunning peacock dress at Seville dinner
Queen Letizia revives stunning peacock dress at Seville dinner
Queen Letizia worn the same dress in 2019, when she attended a gala dinner hosted by the President and First Lady of Argentina
King Charles, Queen Camilla charm locals with warm gesture in new visit: Watch
King Charles, Queen Camilla charm locals with warm gesture in new visit: Watch
The UK’s King Charles and Queen Camilla win royal fans’ hearts with their heartfelt act during visit to Scotland
Meghan Markle releases urgent apology amid extreme backlash over products
Meghan Markle releases urgent apology amid extreme backlash over products
Meghan Markle issues emotional apology after receiving backlash over As Ever products
Princess Michael of Kent graces Royal Box on third day of Wimbledon
Princess Michael of Kent graces Royal Box on third day of Wimbledon
Princess Michael of Kent has been married to Prince Michael of Kent, a first cousin of King Charles, for the past five decades
Princess Kate shares major news after her return to royal duties
Princess Kate shares major news after her return to royal duties
Kate Middleton issues new update after surprise visit at Colchester Hospital
Queen Camilla marks major milestone during Scotland trip with King Charles
Queen Camilla marks major milestone during Scotland trip with King Charles
Queen Camilla hosted a special reception at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh on Wednesday
King Charles, Camilla unveil Memorial Stone in honour of late Queen Elizabeth
King Charles, Camilla unveil Memorial Stone in honour of late Queen Elizabeth
In a moving tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s King Charles and Queen Camilla unveiled a special Memorial Stone in Edinburgh
Kate Middleton celebrates 'healing power of nature' days after secret meeting
Kate Middleton celebrates 'healing power of nature' days after secret meeting
The Princess of Wales quietly met with Melinda Gates days after withdrawing from Royal Ascot