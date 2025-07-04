Prince William hosts key world leader at Windsor Castle in King Charles absence

Prince William has stepped in for his father, King Charles, as the monarch was occupied with his annual Holyrood Week tour in Scotland.

On Thursday, June 2, the Prince of Wales took on King Charles’ prestigious hosting duties as he welcomed the President of Kenya, William Ruto, to the royal property.

After the impactful meeting, both Williams marked the significant moment with a photo in one of the castle’s grand rooms.

Earlier to this, the Kenyan leader met Prime Minister Keir Starmer to strengthen the new UK-Kenya Strategic Partnership.

Recently, Prince William has been at a center stage with an increasing focus on international duties and relations.

The father-of-three has spoken at numerous events in recent months to promote conservation of the environment.

In June, the future king travelled to Monaco for the Blue Economy and Finance Forum, hosted by the principality’s Prince Albert, where they spoke to world leaders about protecting the ocean.

In addition to this, Prince William is set to speak before assembled leaders and dignitaries at the Cop30 summit in Brazil in November.

He is also gearing up to play a key role in welcoming President Donald Trump to the UK later this year for his second State Visit.

While Prince William hosted Kenyan president at Windsor Castle, King Charles wrapped up his annual tour to Scotland with a visit to Campbeltown in the remote Kintyre peninsula.

