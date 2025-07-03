Prince William shares personal update after Kate’s post cancer confession

The Princess of Wales underwent a preventive chemotherapy last year after being diagnosed with cancer

  • by Ume Umema
  • |


Prince William has dropped a delightful personal update just hours after Princess Kate’s post cancer confession.

On Wednesday, July 2, the Princess of Wales returned to her Royal duties with a surprise hospital visit to Colchester Hospital's well-being garden in Essex.

During the visit, the mother-of-three, who underwent a preventive chemotherapy last year after being diagnosed with cancer, interacted with the staff members as well as the patients of at the health facility.

"You have to find your new normal and that takes time...and it's a rollercoaster, it's not smooth, like you expect it to be,” she said at the engagement.

She further added, “You're not necessarily under the clinical team any longer, but you're not able to function normally at home as you perhaps once used to."

Now, Prince William has shared a sweet personal update on himself, revealing he attended the Groundswell Regenerative Agriculture Festival.

“Dropping into the Groundswell Regenerative Agriculture Festival yesterday,” he wrote on the joint Instagram account of the Prince and Princess of Wales on Thursday, June 3.

The prince further expressed, “Fantastic to listen to speakers on subjects aligning with the work of the Duchy of Cornwall’s tenant farmers, who are exploring innovative ways of farming on the road to net zero, and how to work with nature, not against it.”

During the visit, Prince William explored cutting-edge farming technology, including artificial intelligence applications in agriculture.

