Princess Leonor shines in grand return to Spain after six-month naval training

The Princess of Asturias, Leonor, arrives in Spain after nearly six months of naval training, which began in January

  • by Sidra Khan
  • |

Princess Leonor shines in grand return to Spain after six-month naval training


In a moment of royal pride, the future Queen of Spain is back home!

On Thursday, July 3, the Spanish Royal Family turned to Instagram to share the joyful new of Princess Leonor’s arrival in the country after nearly six months.

In the update, the Royals shared that the Princess of Asturias has made a grand arrival in Gijón, a large coastal city in northern Spain.

“The School Ship ‘Juan Sebastian de Elcano’, in which the Princess of Asturias is on board as a sea guard, and the frigate ‘Blas de Lezo’, upon arrival in Gijon,” they captioned.

Accompanying the caption was a carousel of photographs from Leonor’s triumphant return.

The gallery opened with a stunning snap of the Princess, who beamed with joy as she proudly lifted her navy cap upon arriving with her fellow midshipmen.

In the post, the Palace also posted some more glimpses of Leonor and her peers along with two photos of the massive ships.

P.C. Instagram/casareal.es
P.C. Instagram/casareal.es

Royal fans’ reaction:

Princess Leonor’s return was met with delightful responses from the royal fans, who shared their heartwarming comments on the post.

“welcome home, princess!” wrote one, while another admired, “An honor to see the Princess of Asturias completing her training and serving alongside her peers. Her delivery and simplicity bring her even closer to the heart of the people. Welcome home, Your Highness!”

A third chimed, “We miss you Princess Leonor.”

Meanwhile, a fourth expressed, “Welcome to your land Highness!!! We Asturians are looking forward to it!”

When did Princess Leonor begin her naval training?

Princess Leonor of Spain began her six-month naval training in January 2025.

