Princess Diana's last wish before death unearthed in bombshell revelation

Princess Diana's last wish before dying unearthed in bombshell revelation

Princess Diana made an emotional plea to her mother-in-law, Queen Elizabeth II, three years before her death.

Diana, who was known for her charm and charisma worldwide reportedly once asked King Charles' mother if it was possible for the princess to become a nun.

As reported by RadarOnline, the late Queen, who referred to Diana with a code name, "The Fire" in her personal diary, mentioned an instance from 1994 when the peoples Princess popped up a specific question.

Recalling her private conversation with Diana in a 1994 entry, (two years after latter's divorce with Charles) the Queen wrote, “Diana came to me privately. She wanted to know if it was possible to become a nun – to join a religious order."

"She had been hurt so badly, she wanted nothing more to do with the world, or men. She only wanted to retreat into a convent," added her majesty.

The late queen further revealed that "I told her I would look into it, the poor child was in so much pain."

However, Princess Diana had not given up on men entirely as she was in a relationship with Dodi Fayed at that time.

Dodi was also killed in a car accident in August, 1997 alongside Diana as they both were together at the time of incident. 

Princess Diana and King Charles parted ways in 1992.

