Duchess Sophie makes surprise appearance at same event as Prince William

Duchess Sophie is following Prince William’s lead at farming festival!
On Thursday, June 2, the Duchess of Edinburgh stepped out in England to attend the Groundswell Regenerative Agriculture Festival.
The delightful appearance of the mother-of-two comes just a day after the Prince of Wales visited the same cutting-edge farming technology hub.
During the event, held at Lannock Farm in Hertfordshire, Sophie was seen visiting various stalls while observing farm animals and interacting with attendees.
The duchess opted for a casual summer look for the outing as she wore a blue and white striped button-down shirt dress with long sleeves.
She elevated her long dress with a beige and blue woven bag with a striking embroidered or beaded design.
Sophie completed her farm day look with elegant gold jewelry pieces including earrings, necklace, and a thin bracelet.
On Wednesday, June 2, Prince William toured the same event where he observed demonstrations of agri-tech innovations and attended expert presentations on regenerative farming methods.
“Fantastic to listen to speakers on subjects aligning with the work of the Duchy of Cornwall’s tenant farmers, who are exploring innovative ways of farming on the road to net zero, and how to work with nature, not against it,” William later wrote on the joint Instagram account of the Prince and Princess of Wales.
Last month, Prince William joined forces with his aunt Sophie to attend the Royal Cornwall Show in Wadebridge.