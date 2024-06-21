Entertainment

Alka Yagnik suffers rare hearing loss after viral attack, celebs reach out

Alka Yagnik has been diagnosed with rare auditory loss due to a viral attack

  June 21, 2024
Imran Abbas extends heartfelt sympathy to Alka Yagnik amid rare hearing impairment

Renowned Indian singer Alka Yagnik has revealed that she is suffering from a rare sensory hearing loss.

The Bole Chudiyan singer broke the news via her Instagram post on June 18.

Yagnik, in a long Instagram post, disclosed that the incident occurred after she walked out of a flight and was suddenly unable to hear anything.

The singer further wrote that the doctors diagnosed it as a rare sensory neural nerve hearing loss due to a viral attack, continuing that she had a sudden, major setback which left her completely surprised.

Yagnik then requested colleagues and fans to keep remembering her in their prayers as she tries to come to terms with her condition.

Several fans and celebrities including Imran Abbas wished the Agar Tum Saath Ho singer a speedy recovery.

Abbas commented: “You are and will always be in my prayers. You’ll be fine soon, trust me. We all love you and we are there to pray for you , you just stay carefree.. Ham hain na.”

“Dear Alka ji.. very sorry to hear this. Can’t imagine what you must be going through. Please stay strong. Praying for your speedy recovery,” penned Shreya Ghoshal.

Sonu Nigam noted, “I knew something was not right.. I'll see you when I get back..God speed your recovery.”

Mahira Khan expresses solidarity with refugees around the world in new post
Tom Brady and Isabella Settanni relationship status laid bare
Joe Alwyn praises Taylor Swift’s pal Emma Stone at ‘Kinds of Kindness’ premiere
Ben Affleck compares estranged wife Jennifer Lopez’s ‘banana’ fame to his own
Jonathan Majors secures first movie role after domestic assault verdict
Will Smith remembers 'Six Degrees of Separation' costar Donald Sutherland
Kim Kardashian prefers less botox over gaining weight for acting
Sabrina Carpenter reveals dates for 2024 'Short 'n' Sweet' North American tour
Ian McKellen's recovery faces setback as theatre issues shocking update
Momina Iqbal shares tragic news of father’s demise
Country star Kane Brown, wife Katelyn Jae Brown welcome baby boy