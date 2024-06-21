Sports

Pat Cummins secures 'first hat-trick' of T20 World Cup 2024

Pat Cummins became the second Australian to take a T20 World Cup hat-trick

  • June 21, 2024
Australia fast bowler Pat Cummins achieved a hat-trick against Bangladesh in the Super Eight stage of the T20 World Cup 2024.

This was the first hat-trick of this tournament and the seventh in the event's history.

Cummins became the second Australian to take a T20 World Cup hat-trick, following Brett Lee's 2007 feat against Bangladesh.

Other bowlers with T20 World Cup hat-tricks include Curtis Campher, Wanindu Hasaranga, Kagiso Rabada, Karthik Meiyappan, and Josh Little.

Cummins confessed he was unaware of his hat-trick opportunity, saying, "I didn't know I was on a hat-trick. I did the previous over, saw it come up on the screen, and by the time the next over came around had totally forgotten about it. Think Stoinis ran in from the deep [and] was cheering and everyone's like, oh yeah. So, nice one," as per BBC sports.

He further expressed his excitement, "I've taken a few in junior cricket but never for Australia. It's pretty awesome to be able to join the club."

After a wicketless first spell, Cummins claimed his hat-trick across the 18th and 20th overs.

He bowled Mahmudullah, then had Mahedi Hasan caught by Adam Zampa, and dismissed Towhid Hridoy in the final over.

Cummins' performance, combined with Zampa's 2 for 24, helped restrict Bangladesh to 140 for 8.

Meanwhile, Najmul Hossain Shanto top-scored with 41, while Hridoy contributed 40.

Moreover, Australia's chase, led by David Warner's half-century, was interrupted by rain, but they were declared winners by 28 runs using the DLS method.

Warner's innings and Rishad Hossain's two quick wickets kept the match competitive before the rain ended play.

Sports News

Why Cristiano Ronaldo still doesn't have his own YouTube account?
Jos Buttler surpasses Mohammad Rizwan with record-breaking achievement
Former Indian pacer David Johnson passes away at 52
Travis Kelce breaks silence on KC Chiefs Super Bowl Ring typo
Cristiano Ronaldo sets record with sixth EURO final tournament appearance
Pakistan cricketers defend Haris Rauf after fan's insult
Harris Rauf breaks silence on viral video of him fighting with fans
Boston Celtics makes record of winning most NBA titles
Kylian Mbappe suffers nose injury in France's Euro 2024 opener against Austria
Kitefoiler J. J. Rice, 18, dies in driving accident
Romania’s Nicolae Stanciu scores stunning goal in 3-0 win over Ukraine
Head coach Gary Kirsten criticizes 'lack of unity' in Pakistan cricket team