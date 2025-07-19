Paige Bueckers on romance confirmation with Azzi Fudd: 'It is what it is'

Paige Bueckers has seemingly confirmed her relationship with Azzi Fudd and has a hilarious reaction to the whole situation.
Ahead of the 2025 WNBA All-Star Weekend, Paige spoke with People Magazine about her recent viral moment where she revealed her romance with a fellow University of Connecticut alum.
According to the Dallas Wings player, she was asked about her "D1 girlfriend" in an interview, and the confirmation came out accidentally.
"That was just a setup," the 23-year-old teased. "I didn't even mean for that to happen and here we are."
"We haven't officially announced anything, but it's just stuff has been happening that has it out there. So, it is what it is," Paige said.
Eagled-eyed fans have also noticed Azzi's phone case, which was decorated with the words "Paige Bueckers’ Girlfriend."
Paige revealed her relationship with the player when she was asked about her former teammate in an interview with WAG Talk at a 2025 AT&T WNBA All-Star event on Thursday.
Soon after, No. 5 correctly answered a series of questions, including the name of the high school Azzi attended, the year she was named Gatorade Player of the Year, her ranking in the class of 2021, and the year she made her first collegiate start.
After the WAG Talk interviewer asked, "Girlfriend reveal it's..." the Wade Trophy-winner replied, "Azzi Fudd."
Paige and Azzi, who played for UConn together before the Wings star joined the WNBA in the 2025 Draft, have long been rumoured to be in a relationship.
After the 2025 ESPYs on Wednesday, July 16, Paige shared a photo of Fudd on the red carpet on her Instagram Stories, accompanied by a series of hot face emojis, causing a frenzy among fans.