Lionel Messi to miss MLS All-Star Game? Inter Miami coach gives final verdict 

Inter Miami head coach Javier Mascherano has shared honest thoughts on Lionel Messi's potential participation in the upcoming MLS All-Star game.
Javier has expressed his concern about the Argentinian player's health, who recently escaped an injury scare.
With quite a busy season, it remains undetermined whether or not the eight-time Ballon d'Or-winning player will take to the field in Austin for the All-Star Game against the Liga MX All-Star on July 23.
Ahead of Miami's trip to the New York Red Bulls on Saturday, Mascherano told reporters, "The players are called up, and I would like them to be able to rest, but it's not my decision."
Despite Messi's aforementioned injury scare against Cincinnati, which did not force him to leave the field, Mascherano said regarding his potential involvement against the Red Bulls, "We'll discuss it, if he feels good, he'll likely start."
Messi is not Miami's only All-Star this season, with left back Jordi Alba having also been selected for a second straight season.
The 36-year-old, who recently signed a contract extension with the Herons, is scheduled to participate in the All-Star Skills Challenge alongside Evander, Diego Luna, Clint Dempsey, and Lindsey Heaps.
Before then, Miami will look to bounce back from their recent 3-0 loss to FC Cincinnati, which ended a run of six games unbeaten in the MLS.