Lionel Messi to miss MLS All-Star Game? Inter Miami coach gives final verdict

Lionel Messi to miss MLS All-Star Game? Inter Miami coach gives final verdict
Lionel Messi to miss MLS All-Star Game? Inter Miami coach gives final verdict 

Inter Miami head coach Javier Mascherano has shared honest thoughts on Lionel Messi's potential participation in the upcoming MLS All-Star game.

Javier has expressed his concern about the Argentinian player's health, who recently escaped an injury scare.

With quite a busy season, it remains undetermined whether or not the eight-time Ballon d'Or-winning player will take to the field in Austin for the All-Star Game against the Liga MX All-Star on July 23.

Ahead of Miami's trip to the New York Red Bulls on Saturday, Mascherano told reporters, "The players are called up, and I would like them to be able to rest, but it's not my decision."

Despite Messi's aforementioned injury scare against Cincinnati, which did not force him to leave the field, Mascherano said regarding his potential involvement against the Red Bulls, "We'll discuss it, if he feels good, he'll likely start."

Messi is not Miami's only All-Star this season, with left back Jordi Alba having also been selected for a second straight season. 

The 36-year-old, who recently signed a contract extension with the Herons, is scheduled to participate in the All-Star Skills Challenge alongside Evander, Diego Luna, Clint Dempsey, and Lindsey Heaps.

Before then, Miami will look to bounce back from their recent 3-0 loss to FC Cincinnati, which ended a run of six games unbeaten in the MLS.

Related
Read more : Sports

Charles Leclerc recalls special bond with Jules Bianchi a decade after his death

Charles Leclerc recalls special bond with Jules Bianchi a decade after his death
The French racer Jules Bianchi tragically lost his life after a collision with a mobile crane at the age of 25

Mike Williams announces retirement from football

Mike Williams announces retirement from football
Mike Williams spent eight years in the league, getting 330 catches for 5,104 yards and 32 touchdowns

Rashee Rice sentenced after pleading guilty in high-speed crash

Rashee Rice sentenced after pleading guilty in high-speed crash
Rice was ruled to pay the medical expenses of all of the victims, totalling $115,481.91

Cristiano Ronaldo demands major signing at Al-Nassr after trophyless season

Cristiano Ronaldo demands major signing at Al-Nassr after trophyless season
Cristiano Ronaldo extended his career with the Saudi football club Al-Nassr by signing new two-year contract

Oleksandr Usyk fires back at age concerns ahead of Dubois rematch

Oleksandr Usyk fires back at age concerns ahead of Dubois rematch
People are recently raising age-related concerns due to the significant age gap between the two players

Bryan Braman, ex-Eagles star and Super Bowl winner dies at 38

Bryan Braman, ex-Eagles star and Super Bowl winner dies at 38
Braman spent most of his seven-year NFL career playing for the Philadelphia Eagles

Lewis Hamilton aims to leave his mark on Ferrari's 2026 F1 car

Lewis Hamilton aims to leave his mark on Ferrari's 2026 F1 car
Hamilton pins high hopes on Ferrari's upcoming car after criticising the current challenger

Simone Biles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance, honours flood victims

Simone Biles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance, honours flood victims
Biles beats Stephen Curry, Rory McIlroy, and Freddie Freeman to win an ESPY for her Paris Olympics performance