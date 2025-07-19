Rory McIlroy recalls Royal Portrush memories after 'solid' day at The Open

Rory McIlroy recalls Royal Portrush memories after solid day at The Open
Rory McIlroy recalls Royal Portrush memories after 'solid' day at The Open

Rory McIlroy recalled his two-decade-ago Royal Portrush memories after a “solid” second round at The Open.

According to Reuters, the Northern Irish golf star is looking to bounce back this year on the same course after missing the cuts at Royal Portrush in 2019.

During the second round of The Open Championship on Friday, July 18, the five-major-championships winner shot 69 (-2), putting him at 139 (-3) for the tournament.

After the round he said, “Another solid day. A couple under, improved a little bit on yesterday, hit it in play a little bit more off the tee, which was nice to have some looks out of the fairway and into some of these greens."

The 36-year-old golfer, after ending the second round, felt a couple closer to the lead and was happy to head into the weekend with a decent position.

The owner of a career grand slam also recalled his 20-year-old memories from the same golf course.

He told Mirror, “I was saying to Tim Barter on Sky that it was 20 years ago that I played the North of Ireland here, and never in my wildest dreams did I think that I'd be coming back as a grand slam champion with the support of a nation behind me, trying to win an Open Championship.”

Notably, McIlroy is currently playing his career’s 153rd Open and is tied for 10th place, looking for a chance to move up on the leaderboard.

Related
Read more : Sports

Cristiano Ronaldo reveals CR7 Life Museum with special message to fans

Cristiano Ronaldo reveals CR7 Life Museum with special message to fans
The CR7 Life Museum, which is 12,000 square feet in size, expected to attract over two million visitors in its first year

Former world No. 2 tennis player Ons Jabeur announces break

Former world No. 2 tennis player Ons Jabeur announces break
Ons Jabeur opens up about 'injuries and challenges' in an emotional announcement

Charles Leclerc recalls special bond with Jules Bianchi a decade after his death

Charles Leclerc recalls special bond with Jules Bianchi a decade after his death
The French racer Jules Bianchi tragically lost his life after a collision with a mobile crane at the age of 25

Mike Williams announces retirement from football

Mike Williams announces retirement from football
Mike Williams spent eight years in the league, getting 330 catches for 5,104 yards and 32 touchdowns

Rashee Rice sentenced after pleading guilty in high-speed crash

Rashee Rice sentenced after pleading guilty in high-speed crash
Rice was ruled to pay the medical expenses of all of the victims, totalling $115,481.91

Cristiano Ronaldo demands major signing at Al-Nassr after trophyless season

Cristiano Ronaldo demands major signing at Al-Nassr after trophyless season
Cristiano Ronaldo extended his career with the Saudi football club Al-Nassr by signing new two-year contract

Oleksandr Usyk fires back at age concerns ahead of Dubois rematch

Oleksandr Usyk fires back at age concerns ahead of Dubois rematch
People are recently raising age-related concerns due to the significant age gap between the two players

Bryan Braman, ex-Eagles star and Super Bowl winner dies at 38

Bryan Braman, ex-Eagles star and Super Bowl winner dies at 38
Braman spent most of his seven-year NFL career playing for the Philadelphia Eagles