Rory McIlroy recalls Royal Portrush memories after 'solid' day at The Open

Rory McIlroy recalled his two-decade-ago Royal Portrush memories after a “solid” second round at The Open.
According to Reuters, the Northern Irish golf star is looking to bounce back this year on the same course after missing the cuts at Royal Portrush in 2019.
During the second round of The Open Championship on Friday, July 18, the five-major-championships winner shot 69 (-2), putting him at 139 (-3) for the tournament.
After the round he said, “Another solid day. A couple under, improved a little bit on yesterday, hit it in play a little bit more off the tee, which was nice to have some looks out of the fairway and into some of these greens."
The 36-year-old golfer, after ending the second round, felt a couple closer to the lead and was happy to head into the weekend with a decent position.
The owner of a career grand slam also recalled his 20-year-old memories from the same golf course.
He told Mirror, “I was saying to Tim Barter on Sky that it was 20 years ago that I played the North of Ireland here, and never in my wildest dreams did I think that I'd be coming back as a grand slam champion with the support of a nation behind me, trying to win an Open Championship.”
Notably, McIlroy is currently playing his career’s 153rd Open and is tied for 10th place, looking for a chance to move up on the leaderboard.