Sania Mirza marrying again to Indian cricketer after divorce from Shoaib Malik?

Sania Mirza recently got divorced from Shoaib Malik

  • by Web Desk
  • June 21, 2024
Sania Mirza is making headlines with rumors of her impending marriage to an Indian cricketer Mohammad Shami following her recent divorce from Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik.

According to multiple reports from local media sources on Thursday, fast bowler Shami of the Indian cricket team and tennis star Mirza, the ex-wife of Pakistani cricketer Malik, are getting married in August of this year.

However, Sania Mirza’s father Imran Mirza stepped forward to clear the rumors related to his daughter’s second marriage.

“This is all rubbish. She has not even met him,” he told an Indian media outlet on Friday.

To note, the rumors were ignited, a few months ago when supporters of both athletes felt it intriguing that they would get married and referred to them as a "perfect match."

​​Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik were married from 2010 until January of this year when it was revealed that she had filed for divorce from her former spouse through Khula.

She also shares kid, Izhaan, 5, is her child with the Pakistani cricket player.

However, Shami and his wife Hasin Jahan, whom he married in 2014, are no longer together, they have a child.

