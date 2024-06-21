Sports

Lilly King gets heartwarming engagement surprise at Olympic trials

  by Web Desk
  June 21, 2024
Team USA swimmer Lilly King had a memorable day on Thursday, as she qualified for her second event at the Paris Olympics and got engaged to her longtime boyfriend, James Wells.

King finished second in the 200-meter breaststroke at the U.S. Olympic Team Trials in Indianapolis.

After her race, Wells greeted King and proposed to her, presenting her with a ring. 

"Yes, yes, yes," King responded to the proposal.

Wells, a fellow alum of the Indiana University swim team, felt the timing was right to propose.

"It means so much for her to be here in front of this crowd," he said.

King and Wells discussed the special moment on NBC's TODAY on Friday morning.

King admitted that she was initially confused to see Wells on deck in his nice clothes but quickly realized he was proposing.

She had expected a possible proposal after the Paris Games during their planned travels in Europe, making the surprise even more special.

Wells had considered proposing during their summer trip to England but felt the trials were the perfect moment.

"Seeing Lilly with all of her friends here in our home state made it a special moment to share with everyone," he said.

King, a two-time Olympian, will compete in both the 100- and 200-meter breaststroke at the Paris Games, making her the first U.S. swimmer to race in both events at three consecutive Olympics.

She qualified for her third Summer Games by winning the 100-meter breaststroke final on Monday.

Moreover, the couple plans to celebrate their engagement by spending time at home with their pets.

