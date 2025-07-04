Mohamed Salah pays heart-wrenching tribute to Diogo Jota following tragic death

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah paid an emotional tribute to Diogo Jota who tragically died in a car accident on Thursday, July 3 along with his brother, Andre Silva.

Diogo who played for both Liverpool and Portugal died at the age of 28 when his car went off the road and caught fire just after midnight in Cernadilla, a town in the Zamora province of Spain.

Salah took to his Instagram account and posted a heartbreaking black-and-white picture in which Diogo is seen hugging Salah.

Along with the picture, Salah wrote a heartfelt caption expressing his sorrow, stating, "I am truly lost for words. Until yesterday, I never thought there would be something that would frighten me of going back to Liverpool after the break. Team-mates come and go but not like this."

"It's going to be extremely difficult to accept that Diogo won't be there when we go back," the player continued.

Salah added, "My thoughts are with his wife, his children, and of course his parents who suddenly lost their children. Those close to Diogo and his brother Andre need all the support they can get. They will never be forgotten."

As per the reports, Diogo was travelling back to Liverpool as doctors had adviced him not to fly for about six weeks after he had lung surgery to fix a broken rib.

It is pertinent to note that Diogo married to his longtime partner Rute Cardoso on June 22, 2025 after being together for nine years and getting engaged in 2022.

They shared three children, two sons and a daughter.

