Roberto Baggio recounts 'harrowing assault' during home burglary

Legendary former Italy forward Roberto Baggio has spoken out about a recent incident in which he was violently assaulted in his own home during a burglary.
As per Mirror, Baggio, 57, was watching Italy’s Euro 2024 match against Spain on Thursday evening when six criminals broke into his house in Altavilla Vicentina.
Baggio tried to confront one of the burglars and was hit in the forehead with a pistol.
He and his family were then locked in a small room for 40 minutes while the burglars stole watches, jewelry, and money, then fled before the police arrived.
Baggio was taken to the hospital and needed stitches for his head wound.
While, no one else was physically injured, Baggio mentioned the psychological impact.
He said in a statement, noting, "Anything can happen in situations like this, and, fortunately, the violence I suffered only caused a few stitches, bruises, and a lot of fear. Now I have to overcome the fear."
Baggio, married to his wife Andreina for 34 years, has three children: Valentina, Mattia, and Leonardo.
They live in a large villa in Altavilla Vicentina, near Vicenza in northeast Italy.
Known as The Divine Ponytail, Baggio is a football legend in Italy, having won the Ballon d’Or and played for top clubs like Fiorentina, Juventus, Milan, Inter, Bologna, and Brescia.
He scored 27 goals in 56 matches for Italy and is the country's top scorer in World Cups.