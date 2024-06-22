Roberto Baggio recounts 'harrowing assault' during home burglary

Sports

Roberto Baggio was watching Italy’s Euro 2024 match against Spain at his home

  June 22, 2024
Legendary former Italy forward Roberto Baggio has spoken out about a recent incident in which he was violently assaulted in his own home during a burglary.

As per Mirror, Baggio, 57, was watching Italy’s Euro 2024 match against Spain on Thursday evening when six criminals broke into his house in Altavilla Vicentina.

Baggio tried to confront one of the burglars and was hit in the forehead with a pistol.

He and his family were then locked in a small room for 40 minutes while the burglars stole watches, jewelry, and money, then fled before the police arrived.

Baggio was taken to the hospital and needed stitches for his head wound.

While, no one else was physically injured, Baggio mentioned the psychological impact.

He said in a statement, noting, "Anything can happen in situations like this, and, fortunately, the violence I suffered only caused a few stitches, bruises, and a lot of fear. Now I have to overcome the fear."

Baggio, married to his wife Andreina for 34 years, has three children: Valentina, Mattia, and Leonardo.

They live in a large villa in Altavilla Vicentina, near Vicenza in northeast Italy.

Known as The Divine Ponytail, Baggio is a football legend in Italy, having won the Ballon d’Or and played for top clubs like Fiorentina, Juventus, Milan, Inter, Bologna, and Brescia.

He scored 27 goals in 56 matches for Italy and is the country's top scorer in World Cups.

Sports News

Anrich Nortje becomes South Africa’s leading wicket-taker in T20 World Cup
Afghanistan players take on chef roles amid halal meat shortage in West Indies
Lilly King gets heartwarming engagement surprise at Olympic trials
Rishabh Pant breaks AB de Villier’s all-time T20 World Cup record
Lionel Messi surpasses Cristiano Ronaldo with record-breaking achievement
PCB to restore previous selection committee model after T20 World Cup failure
Pat Cummins secures 'first hat-trick' of T20 World Cup 2024
Why Cristiano Ronaldo still doesn't have his own YouTube account?
Jos Buttler surpasses Mohammad Rizwan with record-breaking achievement
Former Indian pacer David Johnson passes away at 52
Travis Kelce breaks silence on KC Chiefs Super Bowl Ring typo
Cristiano Ronaldo sets record with sixth EURO final tournament appearance