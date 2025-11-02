Sports

Jannik Sinner clinches first Paris Masters title to reclaim world no. 1 spot

Italy's tennis star Jannik Sinner regained the world no.1 ranking from Carlos Alcaraz

  • By Fatima Nadeem
  • |
Jannik Sinner clinches first Paris Masters title to reclaim world no. 1 spot
Jannik Sinner clinches first Paris Masters title to reclaim world no. 1 spot

Jannik Sinner defeated Felix Auger-Aliassime to win his first Paris Masters title on Sunday, November 2.

With this victory, Italy's tennis star regained the world no.1 ranking from Carlos Alcaraz.

The victory also extended his winning streak on indoor hard courts to 26 matches, a run that began at the 2023 Davis Cup Finals.

The player, who has won both the Australian Open and Wimbledon, defeated Felix with a score of 6-4 7-6 (7-4), becoming only the fourth player ever in the history of the Paris Masters to win the title without losing a single set.

Sinner had been world number one for 65 weeks until Alcaraz took the top spot after beating him in the US Open final in September.

Sinner was extremely strong on his serve, losing only three points in five service games and easily won the first set.

He won 93% of his first-serve points and 17 out of 25 baseline points.

Although Felix improved in the second set, Sinner continued to control the match.

After winning the match, the four-time major champion Sinner said, "It was such an intense final and we both knew what was on the line," as per BBC Sports.

Sinner added, "From my side, I am extremely happy. We have tried to work on things and seeing this kind of result makes me incredibly happy. It has been an amazing year, no matter what comes now in Turin."

On the other hand, in the doubles final, Briton Henry Patten and Finland's Harri Heliovaara defeated British pair Julian Cash and Lloyd Glasspool 6-3 6-4 to claim their first ATP Masters 1000 title together.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Aryna Sabalenka begins WTA finals with convincing victory over Paolini

Aryna Sabalenka begins WTA finals with convincing victory over Paolini
Aryna Sabalenka was recently presented with a trophy for finishing the year at No. 1

Virgil van Dijk hits back at critics after Liverpool end losing streak

Virgil van Dijk hits back at critics after Liverpool end losing streak
Liverpool ended their loosing streak with a 2-0 victory over Aston Villa

Verstappen rejects Hamilton’s ‘double standards’ accusation after Mexico GP

Verstappen rejects Hamilton’s ‘double standards’ accusation after Mexico GP
Max Verstappen claps back at Hamilton over F1 ‘double standards’ controversy after Mexico GP drama

Dodgers World Series Parade 2025 in LA: Time, venue, other details

Dodgers World Series Parade 2025 in LA: Time, venue, other details
Dodgers edge Blue Jays to claim back-to-back World Series titles, making MLB history

Mohamed Salah achieves new career milestone to bring Liverpool ‘back on track’

Mohamed Salah achieves new career milestone to bring Liverpool ‘back on track’
Liverpool ends losing streak with dominant victory over Aston Villa in Premier League

Jannik Sinner beats Alexander Zverev to reach Paris Masters final

Jannik Sinner beats Alexander Zverev to reach Paris Masters final
Jannik Sinner has reached his ninth ATP Masters 1000 final

Iga Swiatek dominates Madison Keys in 61-minute WTA finals opener

Iga Swiatek dominates Madison Keys in 61-minute WTA finals opener
Iga Swiatek defeated Madison Keys 6-1, 6-2 in the WTA Finals in Riyadh

Cristiano Ronaldo outpaced by Rooney? Former teammate makes shocking claim

Cristiano Ronaldo outpaced by Rooney? Former teammate makes shocking claim
Ronaldo and Rooney played together at Manchester United for five years between 2004 and 2009

Sinner stops interview to check on Zverev after scary fall at Paris Masters

Sinner stops interview to check on Zverev after scary fall at Paris Masters
Jannik Sinner is all set to clash with Alexander Zverev in the Paris Masters semifinals

Mbappe speaks out on Ronaldo comparisons after Golden Boot triumph

Mbappe speaks out on Ronaldo comparisons after Golden Boot triumph
Kylian Mbappé wins the Golden Boot after his outstanding first season with Real Madrid

Aryna Sabalenka reveals how Djokovic’s ‘date’ invite turned into mentorship

Aryna Sabalenka reveals how Djokovic’s ‘date’ invite turned into mentorship
Sabalenka returns to WTA action in Riyadh after ranking points setback for missing events

Kylian Mbappe vows to keep 'shinning' following Golden Shoe triumph

Kylian Mbappe vows to keep 'shinning' following Golden Shoe triumph
Kylian Mbappe scored 31 goals in just 34 games during the 2024-25 season