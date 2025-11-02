Jannik Sinner clinches first Paris Masters title to reclaim world no. 1 spot

Jannik Sinner defeated Felix Auger-Aliassime to win his first Paris Masters title on Sunday, November 2.
With this victory, Italy's tennis star regained the world no.1 ranking from Carlos Alcaraz.
The victory also extended his winning streak on indoor hard courts to 26 matches, a run that began at the 2023 Davis Cup Finals.
The player, who has won both the Australian Open and Wimbledon, defeated Felix with a score of 6-4 7-6 (7-4), becoming only the fourth player ever in the history of the Paris Masters to win the title without losing a single set.
Sinner had been world number one for 65 weeks until Alcaraz took the top spot after beating him in the US Open final in September.
Sinner was extremely strong on his serve, losing only three points in five service games and easily won the first set.
He won 93% of his first-serve points and 17 out of 25 baseline points.
Although Felix improved in the second set, Sinner continued to control the match.
After winning the match, the four-time major champion Sinner said, "It was such an intense final and we both knew what was on the line," as per BBC Sports.
Sinner added, "From my side, I am extremely happy. We have tried to work on things and seeing this kind of result makes me incredibly happy. It has been an amazing year, no matter what comes now in Turin."
On the other hand, in the doubles final, Briton Henry Patten and Finland's Harri Heliovaara defeated British pair Julian Cash and Lloyd Glasspool 6-3 6-4 to claim their first ATP Masters 1000 title together.