Cristiano Ronaldo outpaced by Rooney? Former teammate makes shocking claim

Wayne Rooney has made a surprising claim about his time at Manchester United which revolves around football star Cristiano Ronaldo.
The former striker said he was faster than Ronaldo during training sessions.
Ronaldo and Rooney played together at Manchester United for five years between 2004 and 2009.
During this time, the two football stars formed one of the Premier League's most feared attacking partnership under Sir Alex Ferguson.
Since the start of his career, Ronaldo is widely known for being exceptionally fit and disciplined.
Even after turning 40, the player still shows no signs of slowing down as he is aiming to make history by becoming the only footballer to reach 1,000 career goals.
However, Rooney's statement now adds a surprising perspective as he claimed that in early days at United, he was actually faster than Ronaldo during speed tests.
On BBC's The Wayne Rooney Show, the former player shared, "We’d done tests at over 30 yards, I think it was, and I was topping that, and Owen Hargreaves was second. Owen was quicker than what people think."
He continued, "So yeah, I was, I was faster than that. But there are all different aspects in football. Cristiano obviously dribbling with the ball is really quick, Ryan Giggs dribbling with the ball. Some players seemed quicker with the ball and then without it as well."
There have been long-standing rift rumours between Ronaldo and Rooney, especially during the 2006 World Cup incident when Ronaldo was accused of getting Rooney sent off after accidentally stamping on Ricardo Carvalho
The Portuguese star's wink toward the Portugal bench was widely interpreted in England as a celebration of Rooney's red card but their friendship was restored soon after they returned to United.