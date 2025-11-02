Dodgers World Series Parade 2025 in LA: Time, venue, other details

The Los Angeles Dodgers has created history after becoming back-to-back World Series champions.
According to USA Today, the Dodgers won the title with a 5-4, 11-inning victory over the Toronto Blue Jays in Game 7 on Saturday.
It’s the first time the league has had a back-to-back champion since 2000.
While the celebration has already begun in Rogers Centre, the parade will officially take place back in Los Angeles on Monday and conclude at Dodger Stadium.
The stadium rally will also serve as a final goodbye for pitcher Clayton Kershaw, who is retiring after spending all 18 years of his (soon to be) Hall of Fame career with the Dodgers.
The parade will start downtown at 11 a.m. and head to Dodger Stadium, where they will hold a rally with limited admission. Tickets for the rally go on sale Sunday at noon, and parking for the rally will be available at 8:30 a.m. on the day of the parade.
Official details on how to watch the Dodgers' 2025 World Series parade have yet to be announced. However, in 2024, the Dodgers' parade was aired on local news channels in Los Angeles, as well as MLB Network, which can be streamed through Fubo.