Mbappe speaks out on Ronaldo comparisons after Golden Boot triumph

  By Bushra Saleem
Kylian Mbappe was presented with his first Golden Boot in recognition of his outstanding performances during the 2024–25 season, his first with Real Madrid.

Following the award, the French forward addressed ongoing comparisons between himself and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Since the trophy’s creation in 1968, only two Real Madrid players had previously won the Golden Boot, an award given to the top scorer across Europe’s major leagues. 

They were Hugo Sanchez (1990) and Ronaldo, who captured it three times during his spell with the Spanish side (2011, 2014, and 2015).

Mbappe’s achievement inevitably reignited comparisons with CR7.

In an interview with Marca, Kylian was asked if he aimed to surpass the milestones set by the Portuguese legend. “I don’t know how to answer that question. Everyone knows Cristiano is the reference point in Madrid, the number one,” said the former Paris Saint-Germain.

“I’ve been here for a year and a half, and he was here for nine years. I can’t compare myself to what he did; my path is different,” Mbappe added, showing deep respect for Ronaldo’s legacy at Real Madrid.

“I want to follow my own path. Being mentioned alongside Cristiano is already an honor, but I just want to make my own way, help the team, and win as many titles as possible.”

Mbappe joined Real Madrid from PSG in the summer of 2024, exactly 15 years after Cristiano Ronaldo made the same move from Manchester United. The French forward enjoyed a brilliant first season with Los Blancos, earning the Golden Boot for his performance in La Liga.

