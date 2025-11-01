Sports

Sinner stops interview to check on Zverev after scary fall at Paris Masters

Jannik Sinner is all set to clash with Alexander Zverev in the Paris Masters finals

  • By Bushra Saleem
  • |
Sinner stops interview to check on Zverev after scary fall at Paris Masters
Sinner stops interview to check on Zverev after scary fall at Paris Masters

Jannik Sinner was left concerned for Alexander Zverev after the German took a nasty fall in his Paris Masters quarterfinal encounter against Daniil Medvedev.

According to Sportskeeda, the 24-year-old on Friday, October 31, halted his interview to react to the incident and went on to explain a possible reason behind Zverev's fall.

Sinner has enjoyed a rather comfortable campaign in Paris. The World No. 2 kicked off his run at the ATP Masters 1000 event with wins over Zizou Bergs and Francisco Cerundolo, before defeating Ben Shelton in the quarterfinals.

After his win over Shelton, the five-time Grand Slam winner sat down with the Tennis Channel for a conversation about his quarterfinal encounter.

However, the Italian paused the interview after he saw Zverev slip and fall during his match against Daniil Medvedev.

He said, “Well you know it's a very unique court. It is sticky, it is sticky out there. I feel like it's a very unique court.”

Despite the fall, Zverev went on to win the match 2-6, 6-3, 7-6(5), breaking his five-match losing streak against Medvedev.

Zverev after the victory expressed, “I mean Jannik is, I said it yesterday, he's kind of my kryptonite. I don't like playing him. I mean, he's somebody that kind of had my number for the last couple of years and yeah, very pleased with the win for sure. And against Jannik, I mean, we had a fantastic match last Sunday, so you know, I'm just happy to be on court with him again and hopefully share another great match.”

The duo have squared off eight times before, with their head-to-head split evenly. However, Sinner has won their last three meetings.

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

Mbappe speaks out on Ronaldo comparisons after Golden Boot triumph

Mbappe speaks out on Ronaldo comparisons after Golden Boot triumph
Kylian Mbappé wins the Golden Boot after his outstanding first season with Real Madrid

Aryna Sabalenka reveals how Djokovic’s ‘date’ invite turned into mentorship

Aryna Sabalenka reveals how Djokovic’s ‘date’ invite turned into mentorship
Sabalenka returns to WTA action in Riyadh after ranking points setback for missing events

Kylian Mbappe vows to keep 'shinning' following Golden Shoe triumph

Kylian Mbappe vows to keep 'shinning' following Golden Shoe triumph
Kylian Mbappe scored 31 goals in just 34 games during the 2024-25 season

Aryana Sabalenka leads top players in push for Grand Slam prize money reform

Aryana Sabalenka leads top players in push for Grand Slam prize money reform
Tennis's top players, including Sabalenka, Swiatek, and Alcaraz, are demanding a larger share of Grand Slam revenues

Wayne Rooney reveals 'biggest' regret of his football career

Wayne Rooney reveals 'biggest' regret of his football career
Wayne Rooney is widely considered as one of the best players of his generation

Cristiano Ronaldo's son makes proud debut for Portugal U16

Cristiano Ronaldo's son makes proud debut for Portugal U16
The Portuguese footballer's son, Cristiano Ronaldo Jr, begins his international journey on a positive note

Tom Brady struggles to balance parenting with high-profile NFL career

Tom Brady struggles to balance parenting with high-profile NFL career
The NFL legend has three children: Jack, 18, Benjamin, 15, and Vivian, 12

Jannik Sinner braces for 'really difficult' Ben Shelton clash at Paris Masters

Jannik Sinner braces for 'really difficult' Ben Shelton clash at Paris Masters
The Italian tennis player defeated Francisco Cerundolo 7-5, 6-1 in the third round of the Paris Masters

Tommie Jakes, rising star apprentice jockey dies at 19

Tommie Jakes, rising star apprentice jockey dies at 19
Tommie Jakes had achieved 59 wins in flat racing in Britain, including 19 victories in 2025 alone

Erling Haaland could miss key matches as injury concerns loom

Erling Haaland could miss key matches as injury concerns loom
Erling Haaland has scored 15 goals in only 12 games this season across the Premier League and Champions League

Animal Crossing: New Horizons receives major update after 4 years: See what?

Animal Crossing: New Horizons receives major update after 4 years: See what?
Players can now visit a new hotel on the pier, run by Kapp’n and his family, and more with new Animal Crossing update

Cameron Norrie knocked out of Paris Masters after shocking loss to Vacherot

Cameron Norrie knocked out of Paris Masters after shocking loss to Vacherot
Vacherot surprisingly defeated his cousin Arthur Rinderknech to win the Shanghai Masters earlier this month