Sinner stops interview to check on Zverev after scary fall at Paris Masters

Jannik Sinner was left concerned for Alexander Zverev after the German took a nasty fall in his Paris Masters quarterfinal encounter against Daniil Medvedev.
According to Sportskeeda, the 24-year-old on Friday, October 31, halted his interview to react to the incident and went on to explain a possible reason behind Zverev's fall.
Sinner has enjoyed a rather comfortable campaign in Paris. The World No. 2 kicked off his run at the ATP Masters 1000 event with wins over Zizou Bergs and Francisco Cerundolo, before defeating Ben Shelton in the quarterfinals.
After his win over Shelton, the five-time Grand Slam winner sat down with the Tennis Channel for a conversation about his quarterfinal encounter.
However, the Italian paused the interview after he saw Zverev slip and fall during his match against Daniil Medvedev.
He said, “Well you know it's a very unique court. It is sticky, it is sticky out there. I feel like it's a very unique court.”
Despite the fall, Zverev went on to win the match 2-6, 6-3, 7-6(5), breaking his five-match losing streak against Medvedev.
Zverev after the victory expressed, “I mean Jannik is, I said it yesterday, he's kind of my kryptonite. I don't like playing him. I mean, he's somebody that kind of had my number for the last couple of years and yeah, very pleased with the win for sure. And against Jannik, I mean, we had a fantastic match last Sunday, so you know, I'm just happy to be on court with him again and hopefully share another great match.”
The duo have squared off eight times before, with their head-to-head split evenly. However, Sinner has won their last three meetings.