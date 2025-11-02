Verstappen rejects Hamilton’s ‘double standards’ accusation after Mexico GP

Max Verstappen has given a firm response to Lewis Hamilton’s accusations of alleged “double standards” from the stewards following the penalty received by the Ferrari driver at the Mexican Grand Prix.
According to Planet F1, Hamilton expressed his disappointment over the ten-second penalty that cost him a chance at the podium, while Verstappen defended both his own actions on track and the decisions made by the race officials.
Hamilton said he had been “let down” by the FIA, branding his 10-second time penalty an example of “double standards” from the governing body’s stewards. Verstappen, does not agree, and insists that “it’s the same for everyone.”
The Dutchman dived down the inside of Hamilton at Turn 1, as the pair went side-by-side into the second part of the chicane. Verstappen went over the grass, and returned to the track ahead.
Hamilton came back at his former title rival into T4, but looking to go around the outside of the Red Bull, locked his front right. Now, it was Hamilton’s turn to cut the grass and return to the track ahead of Verstappen.
The stewards deemed that Hamilton had left the track and gained a lasting advantage, thus issuing a 10-second time penalty. It meant that he went from third to P8 by the time the chequered flag flew.
Hamilton reflected on his race when speaking with DAZN , “It’s definitely been frustrating. I had a good start, in Turns 1, 2 and 3 I stayed on track and was up to second, but somehow I ended up third, and nobody was penalised for cutting the track there. Max also cut Turn 3 and nothing happened.”
He claimed he had been “let down by the governing body” with his “double standards” penalty, though from Verstappen’s point of view, there is no such thing as double standards.
Complicating any chance of Hamilton returning the place was the fact that Haas’ Oliver Bearman overtook Verstappen amid the chaos.
Asked by DAZN for his take on the Hamilton incident, Verstappen said, “That’s racing. It’s what we can do within the regulations. It’s what the stewards allow us to do. It’s been done to me too, so why shouldn’t I be allowed to do the same? It’s the same for everyone.”
Verstappen departed Mexico City closer still to the top of the Drivers’ Championship, his deficit down to 36 points. Hamilton meanwhile is sixth in the standings, and now 64 points behind Ferrari teammate Leclerc.