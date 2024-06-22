World

Beijing warns of ‘trade war’ over EU electric vehicle tariffs

The EU's decision on EV tariffs has strained trade relations with China, the world's second-largest economy

  • by Web Desk
  • June 22, 2024
Beijing warns of ‘trade war’ over EU electric vehicle tariffs
Beijing warns of ‘trade war’ over EU electric vehicle tariffs

Beijing warned on Friday that rising tensions with the European Union over electric vehicle (EV) imports could lead to a trade war.

As per Reuters, this warning came as Germany's Economy Minister, Robert Habeck, arrived in Beijing, with the proposed tariffs high on his agenda.

Habeck’s three-day visit is the first by a senior European official since Brussels proposed heavy duties on Chinese-made EVs to counter excessive subsidies.

This move has led to countermeasures and sharp criticism from Chinese leaders.

Habeck, a member of Germany’s Greens Party, criticized Berlin's China strategy document, calling it too short-term and not aligned with other EU countries.

This week, Chinese automakers urged Beijing to increase tariffs on imported European gasoline-powered cars, and the government launched a dumping investigation into EU pork imports in response to the EU's actions.

"The European side continues to escalate trade frictions and could trigger a 'trade war'," said a Chinese commerce ministry spokesperson.

The ministry accused the EU of intimidating Chinese businesses and threatening high tariffs.

Habeck's visit is seen as an opportunity for Germany to explain the recent tariff announcement and mitigate the risk of Chinese retaliation that could hurt German businesses.

Germany's car manufacturers, which rely heavily on the Chinese market, have opposed the EU tariffs and urged dialogue with China.

The EU's decision on EV tariffs has strained trade relations with China, the world's second-largest economy.

However, Chinese state media viewed Habeck’s visit as a chance to ease tensions, suggesting that Germany should seek consensus.

Musaddiq Malik lists five reasons behind creativity issues in Pakistani dramas

Musaddiq Malik lists five reasons behind creativity issues in Pakistani dramas
Hugh Jackman reveals shocking details about his on-set tantrums

Hugh Jackman reveals shocking details about his on-set tantrums
G-Eazy releases 7th studio album 'Freak Show' after three-year hiatus

G-Eazy releases 7th studio album 'Freak Show' after three-year hiatus

Prince Harry must avoid Meghan Markle’s choices for kids future

Prince Harry must avoid Meghan Markle’s choices for kids future

World News

Prince Harry must avoid Meghan Markle’s choices for kids future
Barcelona to ban tourist apartment rentals by 2028
Prince Harry must avoid Meghan Markle’s choices for kids future
Death toll rises to 54 from tainted liquor in India
Prince Harry must avoid Meghan Markle’s choices for kids future
US resumes aid deliveries to Gaza using temporary pier
Prince Harry must avoid Meghan Markle’s choices for kids future
Britain's richest family members sentenced for exploiting domestic workers
Prince Harry must avoid Meghan Markle’s choices for kids future
Armenia officially recognizes State of Palestine amid Gaza conflict
Prince Harry must avoid Meghan Markle’s choices for kids future
South Korea voices concern over Russia-North Korea defence pact
Prince Harry must avoid Meghan Markle’s choices for kids future
Netherlands PM Mark Rutte set to become next NATO Secretary General
Prince Harry must avoid Meghan Markle’s choices for kids future
Elon Musk's xAI supercomputer plans boost Dell and Super Micro shares
Prince Harry must avoid Meghan Markle’s choices for kids future
North Korea and Russia sign landmark 'defence pact'
Prince Harry must avoid Meghan Markle’s choices for kids future
'Parkour tourists' damage historic building in Italy, spark concerns
Prince Harry must avoid Meghan Markle’s choices for kids future
Over 550 deaths reported during Hajj pilgrimage amid extreme heat
Prince Harry must avoid Meghan Markle’s choices for kids future
Biden to give 50,000 immigrants legal status