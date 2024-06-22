Prince Harry ‘struggles’ to maintain £12 million mansion with 15 staff

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have to strive quite a bit for maintaining their £12 million California mansion.
The couple had moved out to that grand nine-bedroom house after taking exit from their royal duties in 2020.
And when there’s a tea house, tennis court, five-car garage, children’s cottage, and humongous pool spread across 5.4 acres of land, maintenance for a lavish lifestyle doesn’t come easy.
According to realtor Eric Bramlett, Prince Harry has hit a financial and physical toll by spending hundred thousands of pounds on his giant pad.
The real estate agent told Fabulous, “It’s like running a small boutique hotel with residential service. The costs pile up quick, but it comes with luxury living.”
Going on, he revealed that Meghan Markle and her spouse require at least 10-15 full-time staff members, such as house managers, security personnel, and private chefs.
Then, there are monthly salaries,utilities, renovations, as well as landscaping worries.
But, as per Eric Bramlett, Prince Harry doesn’t have much to worry about since he shares a combined net worth of £48 million with his wife.