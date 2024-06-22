Royal

Prince Harry 'struggles' to maintain £12 million mansion with 15 staff

  June 22, 2024
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have to strive quite a bit for maintaining their £12 million California mansion.

The couple had moved out to that grand nine-bedroom house after taking exit from their royal duties in 2020.

And when there’s a tea house, tennis court, five-car garage, children’s cottage, and humongous pool spread across 5.4 acres of land, maintenance for a lavish lifestyle doesn’t come easy.

According to realtor Eric Bramlett, Prince Harry has hit a financial and physical toll by spending hundred thousands of pounds on his giant pad.

The real estate agent told Fabulous, “It’s like running a small boutique hotel with residential service. The costs pile up quick, but it comes with luxury living.”

Going on, he revealed that Meghan Markle and her spouse require at least 10-15 full-time staff members, such as house managers, security personnel, and private chefs.

Then, there are monthly salaries,utilities, renovations, as well as landscaping worries.

But, as per Eric Bramlett, Prince Harry doesn’t have much to worry about since he shares a combined net worth of £48 million with his wife.

Prince William meets old pal Taylor Swift at London concert
Taylor Swift captures special moment with Prince William, George, and Charlotte
Prince William and kids groove to 'Shake It Off' at Taylor Swift's London gig
Prince William garners tribute at his royal wedding venue on big day
King Charles, Queen Camilla alter Australia tour plans amid health issues
King Charles's affection for Beatrice and Eugenie doesn't alter their royal status
Prince Harry ‘wears a disguise on UK visits' for THIS reason
Prince Harry calls out Prince William’s ‘alarming baldness’
Princess Diana's brother ex Karen Spencer issues first statement after her divorce
Prince William receives helluva shout-out from Kate Middleton on his birthday
Princess Diana would be 'so proud' of Prince William for THIS reason