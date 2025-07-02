Queen Camilla revives polka dot dress to launch ‘exciting’ new partnership

Queen Camilla is launching an “exciting” new partnership in style!
On Tuesday, July 1, the queen consort opened a newly rebuilt Ratho Library in Scotland after joining her husband, King Charles.
This marks as the launch of the Edinburgh International Book Festival's Paper Trails initiative, a five-year programme which aims to bring literature directly into local communities across the city.
Following the outing, the Royal family took to their Instagram account to share the heartwarming glimpses into Queen’s engagement.
In the delightful video, Queen Camilla could be seen visiting the library as she interacted with the students.
The 77-year-old revived her elegant polka-dot monochrome Fiona Clare couture maxi dress, which she previously wore during a visit to London's Gardening Museum on June 4.
“Paper Trails sees the Book Festival partner with five local libraries – Ratho Hub Library, Muirhouse Library, Liberton High School Library (opening in 2026), Streetreads, and the Mobile Library service,” the King’s office wrote in the caption.
It further added, “From supporting young writers’ career development to creating intergenerational storytelling circles, and providing creative outlets for marginalised communities, Paper Trails aims to tackle social isolation by encouraging library use, developing creative skills, and highlighting libraries as essential spaces for creativity and community gathering.”
For the unversed, Queen Camilla joined King Charles for a scheduled Royal week in Scotland.