Queen Camilla revives polka dot dress to launch ‘exciting’ new partnership

Queen Camilla opened a newly rebuilt Ratho Library in Scotland after joining her husband, King Charles

  • by Web Desk
  • |
Queen Camilla revives polka dot dress to launch ‘exciting’ new partnership
Queen Camilla revives polka dot dress to launch ‘exciting’ new partnership

Queen Camilla is launching an “exciting” new partnership in style!

On Tuesday, July 1, the queen consort opened a newly rebuilt Ratho Library in Scotland after joining her husband, King Charles.

This marks as the launch of the Edinburgh International Book Festival's Paper Trails initiative, a five-year programme which aims to bring literature directly into local communities across the city.

Following the outing, the Royal family took to their Instagram account to share the heartwarming glimpses into Queen’s engagement.

In the delightful video, Queen Camilla could be seen visiting the library as she interacted with the students.

The 77-year-old revived her elegant polka-dot monochrome Fiona Clare couture maxi dress, which she previously wore during a visit to London's Gardening Museum on June 4.

“Paper Trails sees the Book Festival partner with five local libraries – Ratho Hub Library, Muirhouse Library, Liberton High School Library (opening in 2026), Streetreads, and the Mobile Library service,” the King’s office wrote in the caption.

It further added, “From supporting young writers’ career development to creating intergenerational storytelling circles, and providing creative outlets for marginalised communities, Paper Trails aims to tackle social isolation by encouraging library use, developing creative skills, and highlighting libraries as essential spaces for creativity and community gathering.”

For the unversed, Queen Camilla joined King Charles for a scheduled Royal week in Scotland.

Read more : Royal
Prince William lauded by former PM for channeling mum Diana’s spirit
Prince William lauded by former PM for channeling mum Diana’s spirit
The Prince of Wales visited Sheffield to observe the second anniversary of his Homewards initiative on Tuesday
King Charles shares video message after Meghan Markle’s new milestone
King Charles shares video message after Meghan Markle’s new milestone
Meghan Markle achieves major career milestone after expensive wine sells out in one hour
Royal Family shares heartwarming update on Princess Diana's 64th birthday
Royal Family shares heartwarming update on Princess Diana's 64th birthday
King Charles III arrived in Scotland for four-day annual visit alongside Queen Camilla and Princess Anne
Prince William honors late Princess Diana on 64th birthday with special visit
Prince William honors late Princess Diana on 64th birthday with special visit
The Prince of Wales marked late mother, Princess Diana's 64th birthday by supporting a meaningful cause
Princess Anne makes sombre appearance after Zara Tindall's heartfelt confession
Princess Anne makes sombre appearance after Zara Tindall's heartfelt confession
The Princess Royal steps in for King Charles to mark a sombre event on behalf of King Charles
Kings Carl Gustaf, Frederik set for joint royal celebration across borders
Kings Carl Gustaf, Frederik set for joint royal celebration across borders
The Swedish and Danish monarchs will revisit key locations of the bridge
King Charles set to host special event in Scotland on late Princess Diana's birthday
King Charles set to host special event in Scotland on late Princess Diana's birthday
King Charles late ex-wife Princess Diana was born on July 1, 1961
Kensington Palace keeps monthly tradition alive with June’s royal recap: See
Kensington Palace keeps monthly tradition alive with June’s royal recap: See
The Prince and Princess of Wales, William and Kate, wrap up June in Kensington Palace’s monthly rewind
Charles releases unseen photo of Princess Diana to mark her 64th birthday
Charles releases unseen photo of Princess Diana to mark her 64th birthday
King Charles ex-wife Princess Diana would have marked her 64th birthday today, July 1, 2025
Lady Gabriella Kingston graces Wimbledon with rare public appearance
Lady Gabriella Kingston graces Wimbledon with rare public appearance
The daughter of Prince and Princess of Michael of Kent was last seen at Princess Kate annual Christmas carol
King Felipe hosts renowned politicians at United Nations conference
King Felipe hosts renowned politicians at United Nations conference
King Felipe and Queen Letizia preside over UN’s IV International Conference on Financing for Development
King Charles finally appoints Prince William, Kate as Royal Warrants grantees
King Charles finally appoints Prince William, Kate as Royal Warrants grantees
Prince William and Kate Middleton are ‘delighted’ to receive the authority to issue Royal Warrants to their favorite brands