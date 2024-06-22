Sonakshi Sinha to accept Islam before tying the knot?

Sonakshi Sinha and her beau Zaheer Iqbal will be united in wed-lock on June 23.
While the couple’s wedding’s countdown is on, Zaheer’s father Iqbal Ratansi made a big statement regarding the Dabangg actress converting from her religion.
In an interview with Free Press Journal, Ratansi dismissed the rumors saying, "It will have neither Hindu nor Muslim rituals. It will be a civil marriage.”
He continued adding that the Rowdy Rathore actress will not be changing her religion and that is for sure.
“Theirs is a union of hearts and religion has no role to play whatsoever,” noted Ratansi while rubbishing the rumors.
The groom’s father went over saying that he believes in humanity.
“God is called Bhagwan by Hindus and Allah by Muslims. But at the end of the day, we are all human beings,” he further stated and concluded that his blessings are with Sonakshi and Zaheer.
The R… Rajkumar actress and Zaheer will have a registered marriage in accordance to the Special Marriage Act, 1954.
Joined by close friends and family, the couple will then host a lavish wedding bash at Bastian restaurant, Mumbai.