Entertainment

Sonakshi Sinha to accept Islam before tying the knot?

Sonakshi Sinha’s soon-to-be father-in-law has made a ground-breaking revelation

  • by Web Desk
  • June 22, 2024
Sonakshi Sinha to accept Islam before tying the knot?
Sonakshi Sinha’s soon-to-be father-in-law has made a ground-breaking revelation

Sonakshi Sinha and her beau Zaheer Iqbal will be united in wed-lock on June 23.

While the couple’s wedding’s countdown is on, Zaheer’s father Iqbal Ratansi made a big statement regarding the Dabangg actress converting from her religion.

In an interview with Free Press Journal, Ratansi dismissed the rumors saying, "It will have neither Hindu nor Muslim rituals. It will be a civil marriage.”

He continued adding that the Rowdy Rathore actress will not be changing her religion and that is for sure.

“Theirs is a union of hearts and religion has no role to play whatsoever,” noted Ratansi while rubbishing the rumors.

The groom’s father went over saying that he believes in humanity.

“God is called Bhagwan by Hindus and Allah by Muslims. But at the end of the day, we are all human beings,” he further stated and concluded that his blessings are with Sonakshi and Zaheer.

The R… Rajkumar actress and Zaheer will have a registered marriage in accordance to the Special Marriage Act, 1954.

Joined by close friends and family, the couple will then host a lavish wedding bash at Bastian restaurant, Mumbai.

Musaddiq Malik lists five reasons behind creativity issues in Pakistani dramas

Musaddiq Malik lists five reasons behind creativity issues in Pakistani dramas
Hugh Jackman reveals shocking details about his on-set tantrums

Hugh Jackman reveals shocking details about his on-set tantrums
G-Eazy releases 7th studio album 'Freak Show' after three-year hiatus

G-Eazy releases 7th studio album 'Freak Show' after three-year hiatus

Prince Harry must avoid Meghan Markle’s choices for kids future

Prince Harry must avoid Meghan Markle’s choices for kids future

Entertainment News

Prince Harry must avoid Meghan Markle’s choices for kids future
Justin Timberlake's 'golden boy image depleted' by arrest, album flop?
Prince Harry must avoid Meghan Markle’s choices for kids future
Musaddiq Malik lists five reasons behind creativity issues in Pakistani dramas
Prince Harry must avoid Meghan Markle’s choices for kids future
Hugh Jackman reveals shocking details about his on-set tantrums
Prince Harry must avoid Meghan Markle’s choices for kids future
G-Eazy releases 7th studio album 'Freak Show' after three-year hiatus
Prince Harry must avoid Meghan Markle’s choices for kids future
Oscar Isaac, Carey Mulligan to bring magic in Netflix’s ‘Beef’ season 2?
Prince Harry must avoid Meghan Markle’s choices for kids future
Ali Zafar drops new love single 'Yar Di Akh'
Prince Harry must avoid Meghan Markle’s choices for kids future
'Too Hot to Handle' alums Emily Miller, Cam Holmes welcome baby boy
Prince Harry must avoid Meghan Markle’s choices for kids future
Sean 'Diddy' Combs zaps Instagram amid ongoing legal battles
Prince Harry must avoid Meghan Markle’s choices for kids future
Sara Ali Khan shares inside details from Anant Ambani, Radhika's Jamnagar festivities
Prince Harry must avoid Meghan Markle’s choices for kids future
Matthew Lewis 'not rushing' to reprise Neville in 'Harry Potter' reboot series?
Prince Harry must avoid Meghan Markle’s choices for kids future
Dwayne Jhonson shares ‘hard’ training process for ‘Smashing Machine’
Prince Harry must avoid Meghan Markle’s choices for kids future
Joseph Gordon-Levitt croons Taylor Swift’s 'Lover' for wife's birthday