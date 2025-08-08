Home / Entertainment

Tom Holland, Zendaya reunite on set for 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day'

The 'Spider-Man' couple are busy in shooting as they filmed new scenes on set

Tom Holland and fiancée Zendaya are spotted filming together for the first time on set of Spider-Man: Brand New Day at Brookwood Cemetery in Surrey.

As per Dailymail, the Spider-Man couple are busy in shooting as they filmed new scenes at Aunt May’s grave for Christopher Nolan's latest highly-anticipated film.

They will share the screen for the fourth time, having previously portrayed love interests in the last three Spider-Man films.

The Uncharted star was seen filming for the first time in Glasgow this week, transforming the city into New York City for the sequel.

Notably, the final casting of the latest instalment in the Spider-Man franchise has not been revealed yet.

Holland is expected to star alongside Stranger Things star Sadie Sink, 23.

While, Zendaya will play Peter Parker’s girlfriend MJ.

The couple is set to appear together in The Odyssey, Christopher Nolan’s adaptation of Homer’s epic.

According to her trusted “image architect” Law Roach, the couple’s packed schedules have forced them to postpone their wedding.

“The process hasn't even started yet,” the 47-year-old stylist told E! News.

The source added, “Zendaya is working on so many movies. She's now filming the next iteration of Dune, so she's away doing that. It's so many movies, so we have time. We have a lot of time.”

Zendaya and Tom Holland ignited romance rumors and confirmed their relationship in 2021.

In early 2025, they announced their engagement after Zendaya debuted her engagement ring at the Golden Globes.

