Priyanka Chopra’s little one Malti makes sweet cameo at Jonas Brothers rehearsals

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ daughter, Malti Marie, is already stealing the spotlight.
The 3-year-old recently joined her dad during the Jonas Brothers’ band rehearsals, soaking in the music just days before the group’s highly anticipated tour begins.
The Citadel star took to her Instagram account on Friday to share a carousel of photos, offering a glimpse into her recent moments spent with her family.
In shared snaps, Chopra Jonas was seen visiting her husband Nick Jonas, 32, along with 3-year-old daughter Malti Marie while the Jonas Brothers rehearsed for their upcoming tour.
The little one sported pink headphones and, in one moment, captured a picture of her mom from the audience as her dad and uncles rehearsed on stage.
In another snap Malti was seen in Nick’s arms while he performed, making for an adorable father-daughter moment.
Other heartwarming snapshots captured the doting father and his little girl jamming on a drum set and sharing the stage, just days before the Jonas Brothers’ tour launches on Sunday, Aug. 10, at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.
"Ohana means Family. Family means nobody gets left behind or forgotten. - lilo and stitch.” Chopra Jonas wrote in her caption.
Earlier this week, the Jumanji star spoke and shared that his daughter is such a fan of his band, saying, "Our daughter, her favorite song is currently 'Love You to Heaven,'" adding, "She sings it at the top of her lungs. It's very, very sweet."
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, was born via surrogacy on January 15, 2022.