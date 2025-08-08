Home / Entertainment

‘White Lotus’ actor Sam blasts ‘old stars’ using surgery to fit youthful roles

Sam Nivola played the character of Lochlan Ratliff in the third season of HBO’s hit series ‘The White Lotus’

‘White Lotus’ actor Sam blasts ‘old stars’ using surgery to fit youthful roles
‘White Lotus’ actor Sam blasts ‘old stars’ using surgery to fit youthful roles

Sam Nivola can’t stand “old star” pretending to be young and playing youthful roles!

During his interview with Variety this week, the 21-year-old actor – known for playing Lochlan Ratliff in HBO’s The White Lotus’s Season 3 – shared his candid opinion on the topic.

Speaking to the outlet, the Eileen actor shared that he feels like the Hollywood entertainment industry is lacking fresh talent because older actors try to fit youthful roles by undergoing plastic surgery.

“The old movie stars are getting plastic surgery, and they're looking younger and they're staying young. You have these really old people playing young roles. And it's not giving any space for the young'uns to move in and make a name for themselves,” Nivola expressed.

He went on to say, “With all due respect to those people, one day they won't be here anymore, literally, and they will have to create new stars.”

During the conversation, The Perfect Couple star also gushed over Timothee Chalamet, praising him as one of the “best actors alive.”

“He's one of a very few examples I could come up with. But it's a different kind of movie star; he's not huge and jacked. He looks a little more like me. I wish,” the actor added.

The White Lotus Season 3 premiered on February 16, 2025.

You Might Like:

Tom Holland, Zendaya reunite on set for 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day'

Tom Holland, Zendaya reunite on set for 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day'
The 'Spider-Man' couple are busy in shooting as they filmed new scenes on set

Shawn Mendes rings 27th birthday in style amid collaborator dating rumors

Shawn Mendes rings 27th birthday in style amid collaborator dating rumors
The ‘Illuminate’ hitmaker extends wish for the 2025 Lion’s Gate Portal as he celebrates his 27th birthday today, on August 8

Sydney Sweeney gets Jeff Bezos’ approval for iconic 'Bond Girl' role

Sydney Sweeney gets Jeff Bezos’ approval for iconic 'Bond Girl' role
The 'Euphoria' actress has reportedly caught the eye of Amazon boss Jeff Bezos

Jonas Brothers release anticipated new album ‘Greetings From Your Hometown’

Jonas Brothers release anticipated new album ‘Greetings From Your Hometown’
Joe, Kevin, and Nick Jonas fuel excitement with the release of their seventh studio album ‘Greetings From Your Hometown’

Macaulay Culkin finally addresses decades-old ‘Home Alone’ rumors

Macaulay Culkin finally addresses decades-old ‘Home Alone’ rumors
The 'Home Alone' star cleared the air about the rumors that have circulated the 1990 movie for decades

Gigi Hadid sparks Sabrina Carpenter collab buzz with cryptic comment

Gigi Hadid sparks Sabrina Carpenter collab buzz with cryptic comment
The Vogue model hints at collaborating with Sabrina Carpenter through a sultry and daring message

Mariah Carey plans unlikely plea for King Charles during Sandringham show

Mariah Carey plans unlikely plea for King Charles during Sandringham show
Mariah Carey is set to perform at The Heritage Live concerts on the grounds of the Sandringham Estate

Pete Davidson takes dig at 'terrible audience' of ‘SNL’ 50th anniversary

Pete Davidson takes dig at 'terrible audience' of ‘SNL’ 50th anniversary
Pete Davidson parted ways with 'Saturday Night Live (SNL)' two years ago after season 47

Megan Thee Stallion, Klay Thompson leave fans gushing with cute dugout photo

Megan Thee Stallion, Klay Thompson leave fans gushing with cute dugout photo
Megan Thee Stallion and the NBA star share sweet dugout moment at Sandlot Classic

Eddie Murphy spills his hilarious Beyoncé memory from ‘Dreamgirls’ set

Eddie Murphy spills his hilarious Beyoncé memory from ‘Dreamgirls’ set
Eddie Murphy appeared in 2006’s film ‘Dreamgirls’ alongside Beyoncé and Jennifer Hudson

10 times celebrities turned airports into fashion runways in casual and chic style

10 times celebrities turned airports into fashion runways in casual and chic style
From oversized sunglasses to statement coats, fashion items A-listers used to transform airport terminals into runways

Christopher Briney calls BTS of ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ peach scene ‘awful’

Christopher Briney calls BTS of ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ peach scene ‘awful’
The risqué Peach Scene from Episode 5 of Season 3 of ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ has been going viral lately