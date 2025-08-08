‘White Lotus’ actor Sam blasts ‘old stars’ using surgery to fit youthful roles

Sam Nivola can’t stand “old star” pretending to be young and playing youthful roles!
During his interview with Variety this week, the 21-year-old actor – known for playing Lochlan Ratliff in HBO’s The White Lotus’s Season 3 – shared his candid opinion on the topic.
Speaking to the outlet, the Eileen actor shared that he feels like the Hollywood entertainment industry is lacking fresh talent because older actors try to fit youthful roles by undergoing plastic surgery.
“The old movie stars are getting plastic surgery, and they're looking younger and they're staying young. You have these really old people playing young roles. And it's not giving any space for the young'uns to move in and make a name for themselves,” Nivola expressed.
He went on to say, “With all due respect to those people, one day they won't be here anymore, literally, and they will have to create new stars.”
During the conversation, The Perfect Couple star also gushed over Timothee Chalamet, praising him as one of the “best actors alive.”
“He's one of a very few examples I could come up with. But it's a different kind of movie star; he's not huge and jacked. He looks a little more like me. I wish,” the actor added.
The White Lotus Season 3 premiered on February 16, 2025.