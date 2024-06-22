Anrich Nortje becomes South Africa’s leading wicket-taker in T20 World Cup

Anrich Nortje has surpassed Dale Steyn to become South Africa’s leading wicket-taker in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.
Nortje achieved this milestone during the Super 8 Group 2 match against England at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in St Lucia on Friday evening.
In his 16th T20 World Cup appearance, Nortje claimed a wicket, breaking Steyn’s record of 30 wickets.
Steyn, who is no longer an active player, had a remarkable T20 World Cup career with 30 wickets in 23 matches, averaging 19.30 with an economy rate of 6.96.
In contrast, Nortje boasts an average of 10.96 and an economy rate of 5.58 in the T20 World Cup.
Meanwhile, he has also taken three four-wicket hauls, the most by any South African bowler in the tournament.
The current T20 World Cup has been particularly successful for Nortje, who has taken 11 wickets in five matches, with an average of 12.90 and an economy rate below 5.91.
Nortje played a crucial role in South Africa’s victory over England by defending 13 runs in the final over, conceding only six runs and dismissing the dangerous Harry Brook with the first delivery.
With this victory, South Africa is in a strong position to reach the semi-finals, needing a win against the West Indies in their last Super 8 game to ensure a place among the final four.
Most wickets for South Africa in Men’s T20 World Cup:
Anrich Nortje (16 matches)
Dale Steyn (23 matches)
Morne Morkel (17 matches)
Kagiso Rabada (19 matches)