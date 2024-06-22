Sports

Anrich Nortje becomes South Africa’s leading wicket-taker in T20 World Cup

Anrich Nortje has surpassed Dale Steyn to become South Africa’s leading wicket-taker

  • by Web Desk
  • June 22, 2024
Anrich Nortje becomes South Africa’s leading wicket-taker in T20 World Cup
Anrich Nortje becomes South Africa’s leading wicket-taker in T20 World Cup

Anrich Nortje has surpassed Dale Steyn to become South Africa’s leading wicket-taker in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.

Nortje achieved this milestone during the Super 8 Group 2 match against England at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in St Lucia on Friday evening.

In his 16th T20 World Cup appearance, Nortje claimed a wicket, breaking Steyn’s record of 30 wickets.

Steyn, who is no longer an active player, had a remarkable T20 World Cup career with 30 wickets in 23 matches, averaging 19.30 with an economy rate of 6.96.

In contrast, Nortje boasts an average of 10.96 and an economy rate of 5.58 in the T20 World Cup.

Meanwhile, he has also taken three four-wicket hauls, the most by any South African bowler in the tournament.

The current T20 World Cup has been particularly successful for Nortje, who has taken 11 wickets in five matches, with an average of 12.90 and an economy rate below 5.91.

Nortje played a crucial role in South Africa’s victory over England by defending 13 runs in the final over, conceding only six runs and dismissing the dangerous Harry Brook with the first delivery.

With this victory, South Africa is in a strong position to reach the semi-finals, needing a win against the West Indies in their last Super 8 game to ensure a place among the final four.

Most wickets for South Africa in Men’s T20 World Cup:

Anrich Nortje (16 matches)

Dale Steyn (23 matches)

Morne Morkel (17 matches)

Kagiso Rabada (19 matches)

Musaddiq Malik lists five reasons behind creativity issues in Pakistani dramas

Musaddiq Malik lists five reasons behind creativity issues in Pakistani dramas
Hugh Jackman reveals shocking details about his on-set tantrums

Hugh Jackman reveals shocking details about his on-set tantrums
G-Eazy releases 7th studio album 'Freak Show' after three-year hiatus

G-Eazy releases 7th studio album 'Freak Show' after three-year hiatus

Prince Harry must avoid Meghan Markle’s choices for kids future

Prince Harry must avoid Meghan Markle’s choices for kids future

Sports News

Prince Harry must avoid Meghan Markle’s choices for kids future
Afghanistan players take on chef roles amid halal meat shortage in West Indies
Prince Harry must avoid Meghan Markle’s choices for kids future
Roberto Baggio recounts 'harrowing assault' during home burglary
Prince Harry must avoid Meghan Markle’s choices for kids future
Lilly King gets heartwarming engagement surprise at Olympic trials
Prince Harry must avoid Meghan Markle’s choices for kids future
Rishabh Pant breaks AB de Villier’s all-time T20 World Cup record
Prince Harry must avoid Meghan Markle’s choices for kids future
Lionel Messi surpasses Cristiano Ronaldo with record-breaking achievement
Prince Harry must avoid Meghan Markle’s choices for kids future
PCB to restore previous selection committee model after T20 World Cup failure
Prince Harry must avoid Meghan Markle’s choices for kids future
Pat Cummins secures 'first hat-trick' of T20 World Cup 2024
Prince Harry must avoid Meghan Markle’s choices for kids future
Why Cristiano Ronaldo still doesn't have his own YouTube account?
Prince Harry must avoid Meghan Markle’s choices for kids future
Jos Buttler surpasses Mohammad Rizwan with record-breaking achievement
Prince Harry must avoid Meghan Markle’s choices for kids future
Former Indian pacer David Johnson passes away at 52
Prince Harry must avoid Meghan Markle’s choices for kids future
Travis Kelce breaks silence on KC Chiefs Super Bowl Ring typo
Prince Harry must avoid Meghan Markle’s choices for kids future
Cristiano Ronaldo sets record with sixth EURO final tournament appearance