Lakers historic sale: Buss Family sells majority stake to Mark Walter's group

The majority stake of the Los Angeles Lakers basketball franchise is being sold in what will mark the most expensive sale of a US sports team in history, according to a source familiar with the deal.
The Buss family has owned the team - one of the most iconic in sports globally - since 1979 and now has made a deal with TWG Global CEO Mark Walter, the source said.
The sale is reportedly worth an estimated $10 billion (£7.45bn) - though it could increase once finalised.
Mr Walter also has a controlling stake in the Los Angeles Dodgers, the professional US baseball team that won the World Series last year.
A spokesperson for Mr Walter's company confirmed the billionaire financier was in the midst of a deal with the Lakers.
"Mark Walter is entering into an agreement to acquire additional interests in the NBA's Los Angeles Lakers, of which he has been a stakeholder since 2021," the spokesperson said.
In 2021, Mr Walter became a co-owner of the team with a 20% stake. He has investments with various sports teams globally, including the Chelsea Football Club and the Cadillac Formula 1 Team, which is set to enter racing in 2026.
The deal comes after the March sale of the Boston Celtics basketball team to Bill Chisholm for $6.1 billion - which at that time was dubbed the priciest sale of a US sports franchise. It had surpassed the 2023 sale of the Washington Commanders American football team for $6.05 billion.
US media reported Wednesday that the National Basketball Association team's valuation is at least $10 billion. Its sale will surpass those record-breaking deals by about $4 billion.
Jerry Buss bought the team in a $67.5 million deal in 1979 that included the Los Angeles Kings hockey team and a Los Angeles arena, known as the Kia Forum.
Since that time, the Lakers have won more championship titles than any other NBA team. They've appeared at the NBA Finals 17 times under the Buss family ownership and won the championship 11 times.