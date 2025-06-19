Kylian Mbappé hospitalised with sudden illness ahead of Real Madrid clash

Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappé has been taken to the hospital because of acute gastroenteritis, a sudden and severe stomach and intestinal infection.
Due to this, he missed Real Madrid's first mach in the Club World Cup against Al Hilal on Wednesday, June 18.
Real Madrid said in a statement, noting, “Our player Kylian Mbappé is suffering from an acute case of gastroenteritis and has been admitted to hospital in order to undergo a series of tests and follow the appropriate course of treatment."
Since joining Real Madrid from Paris Saint-Germain for free, Mbappé has done very well, scoring 43 goals in 56 games during his first season.
Beside this, in Mbappé's first season with Real Madrid, the team already won two major trophies including the UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Intercontinental Cup.
Will Kylian Mbappé play in the next game?
As per the reports, Mbappé had been isolated from his teammates since Tuesday and was considered out of the group stage of the Club World Cup.
Real Madrid's next match is scheduled for Sunday, June 22 against Pachuca but it's still uncertain whether Mbappé will be fit to play in that game.
On the other hand, this tournament is Real Madrid's first competition with Xabi Alonso as their new manager after he took over from Carlo Ancelotti at the end of La Liga season.