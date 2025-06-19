Carlos Alcaraz's hilarious 'kiss, marry, kill' picks: Nadal vs. Djokovic

Carlos Alcaraz recently played the 'kiss, marry, kill' game at the ongoing HSBC Championships. The Spanish star was asked to choose between the Big Three for the question, and he came up with an interesting answer.
According to Sportskeeda, the HSBC Championships marks the first grass court outing for Alcaraz and several other tennis stars as they unwind from the action of the French Open and prepare for the Wimbledon Championships.
The tournament, which is an ATP and WTA 500 event, features some of the biggest names in tennis fighting it out for the top spot.
Recently, players at the competition engaged in a light-hearted interaction with Josh Berry, as the comedian interviewed them while mimicking tennis legends.
One question Berry asked was the infamous 'kiss, marry, kill' naming Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, and Novak Djokovic as the three options.
In reponse, the five-time Grand Slam champions responsed jockingly, “I would kill Novak, (for) winning that final of the Olympic Games. I could marry Rafa Nadal.”
Up next Alcaraz will face-off against compatriot and World No.59 Jaume Munar in his round of 16 battle. Alcaraz leads the duo's head-to-head record 2-1 and will enter the match a strong favorite to win.