Lionel Messi earns praise after brilliant free-kick in Club World Cup

Lionel Messi has once again shown the world that he is the greatest of all time (GOAT).

According to BBC, the Argentina football star delivered a special moment during the Inter Miami clash with FC Porto at the FIFA Club World Cup.

During the man of the match performance, the eight-time Ballon d’Or award winner hit a 20-yard free kick to help his team in winning the match 2-1 at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

His phenomenal performance earned praise from Inter Miami coach Javier Mascherano, who was also surprised by the 37-year-old’s performance.

Mascherano told reporters, “Beyond his goal... he's a player who shows us how to compete, his hunger, his desire to continue competing at whatever level it is. In a footballing sense, what else is there to say? He's the best player that has played this sport in its history, but what is surprising is his will to win.”

“Today, even in the last minutes, tired, with a knock, he kept helping the team in any way he could, in attack, in defence, to get the result... We know having him gives us an advantage, but above all, through his contagious spirit, the winning spirit that he has,” he added.

Notably, it was predicted that the Portuguese side would beat the American team, but Inter Miami became the first team from the MLS to win a match against European opposition and the first to cause a shock at the Club World Cup.

Inter Miami will now face Brazilian team Palmeiras in the third match of the Club World Cup next week at Hard Rock Stadium.

