Carlos Alcaraz advances to Queen’s quarter-finals after intense three-set battle

Carlos Alcaraz advanced to the Queen's Club quarter-finals on Thursday, June 19 after very close contest.
Even though his opponent, Jaume Munar, made a strong comeback and Alcaraz missed two chances to win in the second set, he didn’t give up.
He fought back in the third set, even when he was losing 2-4 and finally won the match with scores of 6-4, 6-7(7), 7-5.
This win marked his 15th straight victory, the longest winning streak of his career so far.
After winning the match, the 22-year-old said, “It was a really tough battle that we had today. Jaume is a great competitor, I think he showed how difficult it is to beat him."
The player went on to express, “I’m just proud of the level I played, it’s my second match on grass this year. There were a lot of things going on, but I’m really happy."
Alcaraz added, “I struggled mentally and physically. I honestly still don’t know how I’m here now. I’m just really happy to give myself another chance in the quarter-finals.”
What's next for Alcaraz?
He will now face either Reilly Opelka or Arthur Rinderknech in the next match on Friday, June 20.
Jacob Fearnley reaches first ATP Tour quarter-final:
In another match on Thursday, June 19, Jacob Fearnley advanced to the quarter-finals of ATP Tour event for the first time in his career by defeating Corentin Moutet with scores of 6-3, 2-6, 6-2.