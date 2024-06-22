Sci-Tech

Jupiter's Great Red Spot defies 1665 astronomical observations

New research reveals Jupiter's Great Red Spot is 190 years old

  • by Web Desk
  • June 22, 2024
Jupiter's Great Red Spot defies 1665 astronomical observations
Jupiter's Great Red Spot defies 1665 astronomical observations

Jupiter’s Great Red Spot, a massive storm on the largest planet in the solar system, is around 190 years old, according to new research.

As per CNN, this discovery suggests that the storm, which has been a subject of debate among astronomers, formed much later than previously thought.

Historically, some experts believed Italian astronomer Giovanni Domenico Cassini observed the Great Red Spot in the 17th century.

However, recent findings indicate Cassini saw a different storm, known as the "Permanent Spot," which was observed until 1713.

A study published on June 16 in the journal Geophysical Research Letters details these findings.

Researchers analyzed historical drawings and images, using numerical models to recreate the storm’s potential longevity.

They concluded that the Great Red Spot likely appeared around 1831.

The Great Red Spot, about 10,159 miles (16,350 kilometers) wide, features winds of 280 miles per hour (450 kilometers per hour) and is visible even through small telescopes. 

It has a distinctive red hue due to chemical reactions in Jupiter's atmosphere.

The research team also investigated how the storm originated, running simulations on supercomputers. 

They believe the storm formed from an atmospheric instability rather than from a superstorm or merging smaller vortices.

However, the Great Red Spot has been shrinking over time.

It measured about 24,200 miles (39,000 kilometers) at its longest point in 1879 but is now about 8,700 miles (14,000 kilometers). 

Despite this, it remains the largest and longest-lived vortex in our solar system.

Researchers aim to understand the processes that keep the storm stable and predict its future. 

Musaddiq Malik lists five reasons behind creativity issues in Pakistani dramas

Musaddiq Malik lists five reasons behind creativity issues in Pakistani dramas
Hugh Jackman reveals shocking details about his on-set tantrums

Hugh Jackman reveals shocking details about his on-set tantrums
G-Eazy releases 7th studio album 'Freak Show' after three-year hiatus

G-Eazy releases 7th studio album 'Freak Show' after three-year hiatus

Prince Harry must avoid Meghan Markle’s choices for kids future

Prince Harry must avoid Meghan Markle’s choices for kids future

Sci-Tech News

Prince Harry must avoid Meghan Markle’s choices for kids future
Elon Musk's X to require 'premium subscription' for livestreams
Prince Harry must avoid Meghan Markle’s choices for kids future
YouTube introduces new 'privacy features' for Apple device users
Prince Harry must avoid Meghan Markle’s choices for kids future
Summer solstice 2024: Everything you need to know
Prince Harry must avoid Meghan Markle’s choices for kids future
Apple's iOS 18 to bring 'new customization' features soon
Prince Harry must avoid Meghan Markle’s choices for kids future
Nvidia overtakes Microsoft as world's most valuable company
Prince Harry must avoid Meghan Markle’s choices for kids future
NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope gives scientists big surprise
Prince Harry must avoid Meghan Markle’s choices for kids future
NASA to launch artificial star into space: Details inside
Prince Harry must avoid Meghan Markle’s choices for kids future
Microsoft enhances 'file sharing' between Windows PC and Android
Prince Harry must avoid Meghan Markle’s choices for kids future
Google Chrome will soon let you listen to webpages aloud on Android
Prince Harry must avoid Meghan Markle’s choices for kids future
NASA’s most distant supercraft, Voyager 1 is back to normal operation
Prince Harry must avoid Meghan Markle’s choices for kids future
Get ready for the full 'Strawberry Moon' this June
Prince Harry must avoid Meghan Markle’s choices for kids future
NASA captures breathtaking 'purple rain' on Mars: Watch