Netflix integrates generative AI in original series for the first time

Netflix announced that it has started integrating artificial intelligence (AI) into one of its original TV shows for the first time.

On Thursday, in conversation with the platform’s post-results conference call, Netflix’s co-CEO, Ted Sarandos, stated that the platform had “the very first GenAI final footage to appear on screen” in an Argentine show, known as “El Atonata.”

He further mentioned that Netflix’s internal production group had been created with producers to create a catastrophic building collapse scene.

The team created the scene 10 times faster than it would have with conventional editing features, and it is less expensive.

Sarandos stated during the call, “We remain convinced that AI represents an incredible opportunity to help creators make films and series better, not just cheaper. There are AI-powered creator tools. So this is real people doing real work with better tools."

"Our creators are already seeing the benefits in production through pre-visualisation and shot-planning work, and certainly visual effects,” Sarandos added. 

Netflix is set to integrate generative AI across different areas, including personalization, search and ads.

Moreover, the company is set to introduce interactive ads later this year.

