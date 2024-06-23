Sports

Cristiano Ronaldo's fans interrupt Turkey vs. Portugal Euro 2024 clash

Cristiano Ronaldo’s team voice security concerns over pitch invaders in UEFA Euro 2024

  by Web Desk
  June 23, 2024


Cristiano Ronaldo’s crazy fans stopped the match between Portugal and Turkey on Saturday, June 22.

Pitch invaders ran on the field in an attempt to take selfies with the star footballer during the game, but only one succeeded, reported AP News.

The soccer player happily poses for a selfie with a young fan; however, he was clearly unhappy when two more people evaded stewards in the final minutes of the game.

Portugal coach Roberto Martinez raised concerns after the team won the match 3-0 against Turkey, saying, “It is a concern because today we were lucky that the intentions of the fans were good.”

He further added, “We all love a fan that recognises the big stars and the big icons in their minds. We all agree with that. But you can understand it was a very, very difficult moment. If those intentions are wrong, the players are exposed, and we need to be careful with that. I don’t think that should happen on a football pitch.”

He noted, “I don’t think that should happen on a football pitch. There is a lot of security and a lot of protection and it should not happen. It’s not the right way, you’re not going to get anything out of it. And what you do is probably the measures get worse for the future.”

Martinez emphasised, “It’s not good to get the players so exposed when you have people running on the pitch.”

Meanwhile, Ronaldo’s teammate, Bernardo Silva, was ‘not really concerned’ about pitch invaders. He asserted, “It’s just a bit annoying in terms of having to stop the game because a fan enters the pitch. That’s the price you pay for being so recognised in the world of football. In terms of feeling in danger, no. Not me personally.”

