Alcaraz vs. Sinner: Delayed start time for Wimbledon men's final sparks outrage

Wimbledon landed into hot water for delaying the starting time of the men’s single final between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner.

In the most-awaited and high-voltage final of the third Grand Slam tournament of the 2025 season, world No. 1 and No. 2 will clash for the Wimbledon Championships title on Sunday, July 13, at the Centre Court.

According to Mirror, the highly anticipated finals will begin two hours later than the usual time. Wimbledon final usually began at 2pm, but this year the final between the Italian and Spanish professionals began at 4pm.

British tennis player Jamie Murray criticised the decision because, due to the delay in the match, the player might be required to stop the match midway due to light issues, considering the fact that the last French Open final between Alcaraz and Sinner lasted five hours and 29 minutes.

Murray told Metro, “They’ve obviously moved the final to 4pm for TV. I guess for the States, I guess for the BBC getting a primetime audience or peak audience. That’s a big change. I think what would be sad about that would be if they had to stop the match to close the roof because of light and stuff. It’s not right that I don’t think.”

Meanwhile, All England Club chief executive Sally Bolton said that the decision regarding the change in time was made “with players in mind."

“We have adjusted the provisional schedule for the final weekend of the Championships with the ambition of improving the experience for all involved. The move has also been designed with players in mind,” she asserted.

Notably, on Saturday, Iga Świątek thrashed American tennis player Amanda Anisimova in the Wimbledon finals to claim her maiden title.

