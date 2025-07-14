Cole Palmer credits Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca for FIFA Club Cup victory

Chelsea forward Cole Palmer praises manager Enzo Maresca after leading the club to a dominant victory over Paris Saint-Germain in the FIFA Club World Cup final.
According to CNN, the Blues on Sunday, July 13, stunned the favourite PSG, 3-0, at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, to win their second FIFA Club World Cup title.
The star of the match was Palmer, who scored twice, in the 22nd and 30th minutes, early in the game to help the team win its first Club World Cup title since 2021.
João Pedro brought the lead to three in the 43rd minute of the match, his third goal of the mega event.
Palmer, after his match-winning performance, praised manager Enzo Maresca for his amazing leadership.
The 23-year-old told FIFA, “The gaffer put a great game plan out. He knew where there would be space and tried to free me up as much as possible. I just had to repay him and score some goals. He (Maresca) is building something special. I feel we’re going in the right direction.”
The English professional footballer, two years after joining Chelsea from Manchester United, finished the season with 18 goals.
It is worth noting that Chelsea has already secured a spot in the next season’s UEFA Champions League after finishing fourth in the Premier League after winning the UEFA Conference League over Real Betis earlier this year.