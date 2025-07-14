Carlos Alcaraz pens heartfelt note for Sinner on ‘well-deserved’ Wimbledon win

Carlos Alcaraz wrote a heartfelt congratulatory message for Jannik Sinner after the Wimbledon final.
World No. 1 Sinner on Sunday, July 13, beat the defending champion Alcaraz 4-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4, in the finals to clinch his maiden Wimbledon title.
Following the match, the Spanish tennis star congratulated the Italian tennis star on his “well deserved” win.
The five-time Grand Slam winner wrote, “Congratulations @janniksin for your first Wimbledon! Very well deserved! Thank you everyone for your support! I feel at home, and it’s really special to play here! See you all next year!”
It was a rematch between the world no. 1 and 2 after a thrilling and historic showdown at the French Open last month, in which Alcaraz defeated Sinner, BBC reported.
However, the 23-year-old bounced back stronger to avenge the defeat and claimed his first-ever Wimbledon title.
After the match, Alcaraz said, “I just left the court with the head really, really high because I did everything that I could today. I just want to think, OK, I just played a final in a Grand Slam, and try to forget that I lost it. It's just about (the fact) I was able to play in it. So, right now I'm not bad at all. I'm just happy."
Furthermore, the fourth and last major event of the 2025 season, the US Open, is scheduled to begin in August in Queens, New York City. Sinner has so far won two titles this year, the Australian Open and Wimbledon, while Alcaraz has won one Grand Slam at the French Open.