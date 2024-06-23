Sci-Tech

Huge asteroid all set to make close encounter with Earth: Details

  by Web Desk
  June 23, 2024
The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has issued a warning about the asteroid that is set to approach Earth on Sunday, June 23.

According to Mint, the astroid, which measures up to the size of an 88-ft airplane, will make a close encounter with the planet Earth. 

NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory said in its alert that asteroid 2024 KN1 is categorized under the Armor group. The 27-meter, or 88-foot-diameter, astroid will be traveling at a speed of approximately 16,500 kilometers per hour.

As per the report of the Space Administration, Asteroid 2024 KN1 will pass by the Earth without causing any harm, maintaining a safe distance of 5.6 million kilometers, which is approximately 14 times the distance between the Moon and the Earth.

Moreover, the asteroid will make a close approach to Earth on Sunday at about 11:39 p.m. IST.

In addition to that, NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory also informed about the upcoming two asteroids that will pass by Earth on June 25. 

The first 66-feet astroid 2024 LO5 will pass by a distance of 1,960,000 kilometers, while the second astroid 2024 KJ of 77 feet will encounter a distance of 5,260,000 kilometers.

 

