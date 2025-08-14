Siri to receive latest design on iPad and iPhone next year: Report

Apple is reportedly preparing a "visually redesigned" variant of Siri that will launch on the iPad and iPhone "as early as next year." However, he did not provide any specific details about the new design.
According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the Cupertino-based tech giant is currently planning a tabletop robot for launch in 2027.
On that device, the company has already experimented to turn Siri into an animated variant of the Mac’s Finder logo; however, he stated that the company was a;sp considering ideas that look similar to Memoji.
It remains unclear if Siri would receive a life-like avatar on the iPhone and iPad too.
Apple redesigned Siri in 2024 for devices with Apple Intelligence, adding a tantalising screen glow, while previous models keep the circular icon.
Next year’s iOS 26.4 will allow users to perform complex in-app actions completely by voice, such as commenting on posts, editing images, and shopping hands-free.