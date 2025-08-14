Home / Sci-Tech

Siri to receive latest design on iPad and iPhone next year: Report

Apple is reportedly planning a tabletop robot for launch in 2027

Siri to receive latest design on iPad and iPhone next year: Report
Siri to receive latest design on iPad and iPhone next year: Report

Apple is reportedly preparing a "visually redesigned" variant of Siri that will launch on the iPad and iPhone "as early as next year." However, he did not provide any specific details about the new design.

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the Cupertino-based tech giant is currently planning a tabletop robot for launch in 2027.

On that device, the company has already experimented to turn Siri into an animated variant of the Mac’s Finder logo; however, he stated that the company was a;sp considering ideas that look similar to Memoji.

It remains unclear if Siri would receive a life-like avatar on the iPhone and iPad too.

Apple redesigned Siri in 2024 for devices with Apple Intelligence, adding a tantalising screen glow, while previous models keep the circular icon.

Next year’s iOS 26.4 will allow users to perform complex in-app actions completely by voice, such as commenting on posts, editing images, and shopping hands-free.

You Might Like:

Google Pixel 10 confirmed to release on August 20

Google Pixel 10 confirmed to release on August 20
Pixel 10 is expected to feature a triple rear camera setup for the first time, with a telephoto lens, aligning it with the Pro models

Instagram develops Picks feature to help users find common interests

Instagram develops Picks feature to help users find common interests
Meta-owned Instagram is seemingly considering Picks as the latest way for users to connect with friends and followers

Which countries have blocked WhatsApp?

Which countries have blocked WhatsApp?
Russia has become the latest country to block some WhatsApp calls, accusing the company of data breach

YouTube rolls out AI-age verification in US

YouTube rolls out AI-age verification in US
Initially, YouTube's latest AI-verification tools will be introduced to select users

Sam Altman to invest in Merge Labs in bid to outdo Elon Musk’s Neuralink

Sam Altman to invest in Merge Labs in bid to outdo Elon Musk’s Neuralink
Merge Labs plans to merge machines and humans together via artificial intelligence

Apple iPhone 17 latest colours leak

Apple iPhone 17 latest colours leak
iPhone 17 Pro Max and Pro are likely to be lanched in four colours, including black, dark blue, silver, and orange

Apple refuses Elon Musk’s claims of App Store's bias favouring OpenAI

Apple refuses Elon Musk’s claims of App Store's bias favouring OpenAI
There is no evidence that the App Stores are being biased towards OpenAI over other AI companies

Google now allows users to select their top sources for search results

Google now allows users to select their top sources for search results
Currently, Google has rolled out the latest feature to all users for English language searches in the U.S. and India

Apple launches iOS 26 beta 6 with ringtones, snappy app launches, and more

Apple launches iOS 26 beta 6 with ringtones, snappy app launches, and more
iOS 26 Beta 6 update is currently only accessible for eligible iPhone models following the launch of iOS 26 by the end of this year

AOL set to shut down dial-up internet service on September 30

AOL set to shut down dial-up internet service on September 30
The company will end support for the AOL Shield browser and Dialer software after more than three decades

Elon Musk to sue Apple over app store ranking of his AI app

Elon Musk to sue Apple over app store ranking of his AI app
Grok claimed that Apple’s editorial picks favour established AI over top contenders

OpenAI brings back GPT-4o after immense backlash over GPT-5

OpenAI brings back GPT-4o after immense backlash over GPT-5
OpenAI is focused on completing the GPT-5 launch and refining its tone to offer a user-friendly experience