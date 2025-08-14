Google Pixel 10 confirmed to release on August 20

Google’s forthcoming Pixel launch event has created a buzz in the entire technical landscape, and all this traction’s credit goes to the highly anticipated Pixel 10 lineup.
Google Pixel 10 release date
The Pixel 10 series is scheduled to release on August 20 during the Made By Google event in New York.
The upcoming series is likely to include the Pixel 10, 10 Pro, 10 Pro XL, and 10 Pro Fold. Official teasers have hinted towards the design of two models.
Pixel 10 features (expected)
The Pixel 10 is expected to feature a triple rear camera setup for the first time, with a telephoto lens, aligning it with the Pro models.
This significant camera upgrade will add tantalising hues and enhanced photography features to the flagship Pixel 10 series, as reported by The Verge.
Several reports suggested that the standard model may include “Indigo” (vibrant blue), “Obsidian” (black), “Limoncello” (fluorescent green), “Obsidian” (black), and “Frost” (pale).
On the other hand, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold is expected to be the first foldable handset with an IP68 rating, bringing superior dust and water resistance, with a comprehensive suite of advanced features.
While Alphabet-owned Google has confirmed several details, many features still remain under wraps, stirred by a range of rumours.