Taylor Swift takes aim at Kim Kardashian with live performance of diss track

Taylor Swift took a sharp jab at Kim Kardashian during her latest concert, delivering a blistering performance of her infamous diss track.
During the second Eras Tour London event, the Lover singer sang thanK you aIMee, a reference to their continuing feud, with capitalised letters spelling out Kim's name.
She surprised the audience with her unexpected move by mixing accusatory music with her well-known anthem Mean.
While conversing with her crowd of 80,000 before the performance at Wembley Stadium Swift said, "Every time somebody talks s--t it just makes me work even harder and it makes me that much tougher."
To note, the Fortnight singer and The Kardashians star feud came to light back in 2016 when Kanye West, Kim's ex-husband, recorded a phone call involving Swift.
Swift confessed that the dispute felt like "a career death" at that point.
Speaking to Times Magazine, she revealed, "You have a fully manufactured frame job, in an illegally recorded phone call, which Kim Kardashian edited and then put out to say to everyone that I was a liar."
Taylor Swift added, "That took me down psychologically to a place I've never been before. I moved to a foreign country. I didn't leave a rental house for a year. I was afraid to get on phone calls."