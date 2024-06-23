Shakib Al Hasan becomes the leading wicket-taker in T20 World Cup history

Bangladesh's veteran all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan became the first player to take 50 wickets in T20 World Cup history during a match against India.
Despite his milestone achievement, Bangladesh was outplayed by India in all aspects of the game.
Even though he conceded 37 runs in his three overs with an economy rate of 12.30, Shakib Al Hasan successfully dismissed Indian captain Rohit Sharma.
This wicket marked his 50th in the T20 World Cup, achieved in his 42nd match.
Rohit was tempted to play a powerful shot, which led to him hitting the ball's edge, and Jaker Ali caught it.
Meanwhile, the closest player to Shakib's tally is former Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi with 39 wickets, followed by Sri Lankan speedster Lasith Malinga with 38 wickets.
However, Sri Lanka's captain, Wanindu Hasaranga, is one wicket away from matching Malinga's tally but will have to wait until the 2026 edition to attempt breaking the record.
While, Pakistan spinner Saeed Ajmal holds the fifth spot with 36 wickets.
After winning the toss, Bangladesh opted to bowl first.
India posted a strong total of 196/5, with Hardik Pandya scoring an unbeaten 50 off 27 balls.
Other significant contributions came from Virat Kohli (37), Shivam Dube (34), and Rishabh Pant (36).
In response, only skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto showed reistance with a valiant 40, as the rest of the Bangladesh batting lineup faltered.
Meanwhile, Indian bowlers Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, and Kuldeep Yadav performed exceptionally, leading India to a comprehensive 50-run victory.