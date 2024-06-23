Apple in talks with Meta for AI integration, reports

Facebook parent company Meta Platforms is in discussions to integrate its generative AI model into Apple's recently announced AI system for iPhones.
According to a report by the Wall Street Journal, Apple plans to incorporate technology from various AI companies into its devices.
The tech giant is reportedly also in talks with long-time search partner Google for potential collaboration.
Additionally, Apple is expected to explore partnerships with AI firms in regions like China, where Microsoft-backed OpenAI's ChatGPT is banned, as per Reuters.
AI startup Anthropic is among the companies in discussions with Apple to bring its generative AI to Apple Intelligence, the Journal reported.
While, AI search startup Perplexity has also been in talks with Apple about integrating its technology.
Apple, Meta, and Anthropic did not respond to requests for comment outside business hours.
The discussions are ongoing and may not result in finalized agreements.
However, deals with Apple could help AI companies achieve wider distribution of their products.
The potential financial benefits of these deals are not yet clear, but the talks include the possibility of AI companies selling premium subscriptions to their services through Apple Intelligence.
Earlier this month, Apple announced its new AI strategy, which includes integrating Apple Intelligence technology across its suite of apps, including Siri, and bringing ChatGPT to its devices.