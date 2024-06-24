Ben Affleck spotted without wedding ring as JLO vacations in Italy

Entertainment

  • June 24, 2024
Ben Affleck was spotted without his wedding ring on Saturday, sparking further speculation about the status of his marriage to Jennifer Lopez.

The Gone Girl actor was seen arriving at Tasty Noodle restaurant in Los Angeles without his wedding band, accompanied by his 18-year-old daughter Violet.

Affleck could be seen dressed in a black-and-white plaid overshirt, a white T-shirt, blue jeans, and sneakers.

However, in a surprising turn of events, Affleck was seen wearing his wedding ring again on Sunday when he was spotted heading to his office.

Just days before Affleck's dinner date with his daughter, Lopez was seen vacationing alone in Positano, Italy. The singer cum actress was spotted at a hotel in the picturesque town, fueling speculation around their marriage.

These appearances come amid months of rumors suggesting that Affleck and Lopez are headed for divorce. However, neither of them has publicly commented on the status of their relationship.

Moreover, Affleck shares Violet, as well as daughters Seraphina and Samuel with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

To note, Ben Affleck has no kids with Jennifer Lopez whom he married in 2022.

