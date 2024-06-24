Entertainment

Kartik Aaryan gets candid about dealing with negativity: 'I stay silent'

Kartik Aaryan thinks silence speaks louder than words as he got candid about facing negativity

  • by Web Desk
  • June 24, 2024
Kartik Aaryan has learnt the art of detaching from negativity as he addressed the same in a sit-down chat!

From his fallout with filmmaker Karan Johar to Sandeep Singh's brutal accusations, the star very well knows how to handle all. 

The Pati Patni Aur Woh actor also believed that no matter what negative things will be written about him, he likes his work to do all the talking. 

While speaking to Hindustan Times about dealing with the good and bad in the spotlight, the Luka Chuppi actor revealed, “I stay silent. Be it good things or bad things, I just try to stay silent.”

“Silence is very powerful. I have dealt with the biggest situation with silence. And that is what I believe in, and follow that only,” he shared.

Aaryan further asserted, “And it is not just me who understands this. Everybody understands that. Nobody is stupid in today's day and age. We are smart enough to know who's doing it, and what is happening. I believe you should just stay quiet and just let your work speak louder than words.”

On the work front, Kartik Aaryan has been getting plaudits for his role in the highest-grossing film Chandu Champion. 

