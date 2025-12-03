Entertainment

Quentin Tarantino takes brutal dig at Paul Dano: ‘He’s weak sauce’

  • By Hafsa Noor
  • |
Quentin Tarantino made headlines with his brutual statement about Paul Dano’s acting skills.

The 62-year old American filmmaker called The Batman star a “weak sauce” over his acting in There Will Be Blood.

During his apperance on The Bret Easton Ellis Podcast, Quentin shared, "There Will Be Blood would stand a good chance at being no. 1 or 2 if it didn’t have a big, giant flaw in it and the flaw is Paul Dano. Obviously, it’s supposed to be a two-hander, but it’s also drastically obvious that it’s not a two-hander. [Dano] is weak sauce, man. He is the weak sister."

The veteran actor also revealed he'd have cast Austin Butler for the Sunday brothers role, even though Butler was just 15 when the film came out.

He added, "Austin Butler would have been wonderful in that role. He's just such a weak, weak, uninteresting guy. The weakest fucking actor in SAG."

Upon asking if he ever enjoyed any Paul’s movie, Quentin replied, “I don’t care for him. I don’t care for him, I don’t care for Owen Wilson, and I don’t care for Matthew Lillard. I’m not saying [Dano]’s giving a terrible performance. I’m saying he’s giving a non-entity performance.”

To note, Paul has not addressed jaw-dropping claims made by the director.

