Miley Cyrus shares first special post for Maxx Morando after engagement news

Miley Cyrus gives subtle tribute to her fiancé Maxx Morando after engagement

  By Riba Shaikh
Miley Cyrus has dropped an exciting video of Maxx Morando just a day after their engagement news broke.

The Used to Be Young singer turned to her Instagram stories on Wednesday, December 3, to share a slew of videos featuring Maxx passionately playing drums.

Clad in a casual black t-shirt, Maxx was fully indulged in beating the drums dramatically letting his long tresses do all the talking.

This subtle nod from the Grammy winner came a day after she sparked engagement rumours with Maxx - as she flaunted her giant diamond ring at the red carpet of Avatar: Fire and Ash LA premiere on Monday, December 1.

Miley's gold band with a cushion diamond became the subject of interest after her eagle-eyed fans spotted it in one of the video from the premiere, in which the couple posed together for the paps.

Just hours after the news of her engagement to her boyfriend of three years gained traction on social media, Miley broke her silence, confirming that she has gotten engaged to Morando.

In a statement to Daily Mail, the Angels Like You songstress  noted, "The detail that I can share is that for us, our privacy and us kind of keeping it small has been something that I've been astounded that I've actually been able to have and being able to kind of have more choice."

The Hannah Montana added, "I think it's also being older, being more protective of what I'm open to sharing."

